Peterborough Labour MP Fiona Onasanya strongly denies perverting the course of justice

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya has strongly denied allegations that she perverted the course of justice.

The Labour MP says she “strongly refutes” allegations she has broken the law and will be “robustly defending” the charges against her.

Fiona Onasanya

It was revealed two days ago that Ms Onasanya has been charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice and will appear at the Old Bailey next month in connection with the charges.

She tweeted this morning: ”I will be robustly defending all these allegations, and strongly refute any suggestions that I have broken the law. As these proceedings are now ongoing, I will be making no further comment on the matter.”

When the charges were revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph on Wednesday Ms Onasanya and the Labour Party refused to comment.

However, the Labour MP broke her silence yesterday promising to “continue to stand up for my constituency and be a voice for change” before tweeting today that she denied the charges against her.

Ms Onasanya, who won the key marginal seat in 2017, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 12.

Court records show she was charged over allegedly lying about who was behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Ms Onasanya faces two charges of perverting the course of justice and will appear at the Old Bailey on August 13.

She is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle on July 24, 2017 but together with her brother Festus Onasanya told the authorities someone else was driving.

The second similar count relates to an incident on August 23, 2017 when her brother was alleged to have been driving. The incidents are said to have happened in Cambridgeshire.