Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya breaks silence following perverting the course of justice charges

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya has broken her silence after it was revealed she has been charged with two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Ms Onasanya, who is due to appear at the Old Bailey next month in connection with charge, this afternoon (Thursday) tweeted her thanks to those who have sent her messages of support.

Fiona Onasanya

She said: "I would like to thank all of those who have sent messages of support, love and prayers on my behalf. I am most grateful, and can assure you that I will continue to stand up for my constituency and be a voice for change."

Last night, when the charges were revealed by The Peterborough Telegraph, Ms Onasanya and the Labour Party refused to comment about the charges.

The Peterborough MP, who won the key marginal seat in 2017, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 12.

Court records show she was charged over allegedly lying about who was behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Onasanya faces two charges of perverting the course of justice and will appear at the Old Bailey on August 13.

She is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle on July 24 2017 but together with her brother Festus Onasanya told the authorities someone else was driving.

The second similar count relates to an incident on August 23 2017 when her brother was alleged to have been driving.

The incidents are said to have happened in Cambridgeshire.

