Everything we know so far about the court case against Peterborough Labour MP Fiona Onasanya

The Peterborough Telegraph today exclusively broke the news that the city's MP and Labour whip Fiona Onasanya is facing a criminal charge.

Here's everything we know so far:

Peterborough Labour MP Fiona Onasanya. Photo: Terry Harris

* Peterborough's Labour MP Fiona Onasanya has appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice.

*Fiona Oluyinka Onasanya, 34, from Peterborough, was been charged with one count of the offence

* She appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 12.

* Court records show she was charged over allegedly lying about who was behind the wheel of a speeding vehicle, the Press Association has reported.

* The alleged offence took place in July 2017 in Cambridgeshire

* Were Ms Onasanya to be convicted and serve a jail term she will be subject to the Recall Act 2015 - that means just 10 per cent of her constituents can trigger a special vote to boot her out of the Commons.

* She is due to appear in court again on August 13.

* Ms Onasanya was elected to the House of Commons in 2017, defeating Conservative Stewart Jackson and has been a solicitor since 2015.

* Both Ms Onasanya's office and the Labour party have declined to comment on the allegations.