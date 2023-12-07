Future of Regional Pool being considered after report revealed at least £11 million was needed to repair building

Hydrotherapy pool users in Peterborough have spoken of their hope new services could be on the horizon – as the future of the Regional Pool is discussed.

Cabinet Member for Housing, Growth and Regeneration cllr Peter Hiller addressed the issue at a Town Hall meeting last night (Wednesday) after being asked about hydrotherapy services by cllr Julie Stevenson.

St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool has been dismantled, leaving users without easy access to hydrotherapy service.

The St George's Hydrotherapy Pool has been filled in with rubble

This week, it was revealed it will cost the city council at least £11 million to repair the Regional Pool after RAAC was discovered – and the authority has said that it has to consider whether spending the cash would offer best value to residents, or if the ‘money could be spent supporting the potential of a new pool in the city working in partnership with support from the private sector.’

At the full council meeting, Cllr Stevenson asked: “Given the situation we are now in with the Regional Pool, and decisions that have to be made around that, may I ask that the needs of hydrotherapy users are considered when thinking about what to do about the Regional Pool.”

Cllr Hiller replied: “I can absolutely 100% tell you that they will be considered.”

Speaking after the meeting, Karen Oldale, St George's Friends and Service Users' Lead, said: “It was heartening to hear the value of St George’s being recognised and an acknowledgement of the distress its demolition in such circumstances has caused.

“We very much welcome the news that the needs of hydrotherapy users will “absolutely 100%’ be considered' in decision making on what do about the Regional pool.

“After the poor treatment the city’s hydrotherapy users have received, and the serious consequences the lack of provision continues to have on users’ health, it’s important to know all options are being considered and everything possible done to rectify the current situation.”

After the meeting, cllr Hiller said it was early days when discussing the future of the Regional Pool. He said: “At this very early stage a decision hasn’t been taken whether to replace or repair (the Regional Pool).

"Once that evaluation has taken place and if indeed a new facility is determined the best way forward for our city, I’m sure residents will expect the council to consider all aspects of the type of provision offered within budgetary constraints.”

The findings of a survey into the future of the Regional Pool were revealed this week, with a brand new roof needed at the building. The roof would cost £4.7 million – with more than £6 million needed on other work at the much loved facility.

The pool has been closed throughout the autumn and winter, after asbestos was found, and then RAAC.

