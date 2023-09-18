Pictured: Inside the abandoned former Peterborough hydrotherapy pool now filled with rubble

Watch more videos on Shots!

Former St George’s Hydrotherapy users have spoken of their anger after pictures of the pool filled with rubble were released.

Peterborough City Council announced the pool would be ‘mothballed’ in April last year as part of money saving plans.

The pool had been closed throughout the COVID pandemic, but never re-opened – despite the council holding talks to sell the site.

The pool has now been filled with rubble

Plans remain in place for the building to be taken over by Heltwaite School – but former users of the pool have hit out at the lack of a work done on the site since the closure was announced.

Now pictures have been revealed of the pool badly damaged and filled with rubble.

Karen Oldale, St George's Friends and Service Users' Lead, said she was ‘angry’ with how the pool had been left.

She said: “When I saw the photos of the hydrotherapy pool destroyed and left filled with rubble, I was very shocked and then angry. I still am. And frustrated. Other pool users who have seen the pictures felt similarly. Some described it as devastating and said after the initial shock they sat and cried.

The pool has not been used since the pandemic hit

“One needs to remember as well as depending on that pool for health, wellbeing, pain relief and companionship, pool users and the local community lovingly fundraised and donated £7,000 in 2017/18 to the Council to help pay for the pool to be re-lined. They did it because they cared about the pool and disabled people who used it. And now to see it senselessly destroyed like this is distressing.

"As we are not aware of any actual plans for the school to use the site yet, this demolition gives rise to questions.

“Not one of us can think of a good reason as why this destruction has been necessary.”

City councillor John Fox, who campaigned to save the pool, added: “The destruction of St. Georges Hydrotherapy Pool deserves answers from the current Conservative administration at Peterborough City Council as to how our once valued council-owned hydrotherapy treatment pool has been allowed to not only lie derelict for so long but also completely and needlessly destroyed in such a brutal way.

The pool in happier times when it was in use

“So many people benefitted from the treatment yet this administration decided it wasn't prepared to invest in either their personal well-being or a recovery facility of any kind. It has been systematically destroyed”.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “There has been discussions around the conversion of hydrotherapy pool and ancillary areas to create classroom provision and associated facilities, internal fencing and canopies to accommodate 10 additional places.

“Proposed plans were agreed with the school and discussed with Planners. Subject to planning approval and appointment of a contractor, works could be completed by Easter 2024.