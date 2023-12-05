New roof needed on Regional Pool as Peterborough council consider future of swimming in city
The Regional Pool in Peterborough needs a brand new roof, it has been revealed.
Peterborough City Council have confirmed major repairs are needed at the building, which has been closed ever since RAAC was found earlier this year.
Labour’s leader in Peterborough, cllr Dennis Jones, said he understood the cost for the repairs to be around £10 million – but said it was more likely to reach around £15 million, after reading the report following an expert survey of the building.
However, the city council have said the initial costing is £11 million.
A city council spokesperson said the authority was now considering their options, and whether the pool should be saved – or work should be done to create a new pool with ‘support from the private sector.
The spokesperson said: "Following the discovery of RAAC at the Regional Pool and Fitness Centre in September a detailed structural survey was carried out to assess the works needed to ensure the building is safe to use and the likely cost.
"We have now received the structural survey report and it concludes that a complete new roof is required and other related works to be able to reopen the building, expected to cost in the region of £4.7m, in addition to the latest condition survey indicating that £6m of work would be required to ensure the building is operational over the next decade, totalling almost £11m.
"We now have to consider best value for our residents, and whether we should justify £11m plus being spent to keep the pool operational or whether this money could be spent supporting the potential of a new pool in the city working in partnership with support from the private sector.
"We know that this will be disappointing news for people and we encourage them to use alternative swimming facilities in the city, including those at Jack Hunt and Stanground whilst we decide on the longer-term vision for swimming provision in the city, which is supported by the Council and the new administration."