New roof needed on Regional Pool as Peterborough council consider future of swimming in city

Council say new roof would cost nearly £5 million – with more work needed to get the building open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Regional Pool in Peterborough needs a brand new roof, it has been revealed.

Peterborough City Council have confirmed major repairs are needed at the building, which has been closed ever since RAAC was found earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour’s leader in Peterborough, cllr Dennis Jones, said he understood the cost for the repairs to be around £10 million – but said it was more likely to reach around £15 million, after reading the report following an expert survey of the building.

The Regional Pool needs a new roof, a survey has revealed

However, the city council have said the initial costing is £11 million.

A city council spokesperson said the authority was now considering their options, and whether the pool should be saved – or work should be done to create a new pool with ‘support from the private sector.

The spokesperson said: "Following the discovery of RAAC at the Regional Pool and Fitness Centre in September a detailed structural survey was carried out to assess the works needed to ensure the building is safe to use and the likely cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have now received the structural survey report and it concludes that a complete new roof is required and other related works to be able to reopen the building, expected to cost in the region of £4.7m, in addition to the latest condition survey indicating that £6m of work would be required to ensure the building is operational over the next decade, totalling almost £11m.

"We now have to consider best value for our residents, and whether we should justify £11m plus being spent to keep the pool operational or whether this money could be spent supporting the potential of a new pool in the city working in partnership with support from the private sector.