MP calls for urgent action to improve allergy safety in schools following Benedict Blythe inquest

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns has called on the government to take urgent action to ensure that all children with allergies are kept safe in school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her comments come in light of the inquest into the death of Benedict Blythe from Stamford, which concluded at Peterborough Town Hall on Wednesday (July 9).

The inquest found that Benedict’s death was caused by a food induced anaphylaxis after he was exposed to cow’s milk- which was one of his known allergies- while at Barnack Primary School on December 1, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest also found that a delayed administering of adrenaline and distracting Benedict from his symptoms were also among the probable causes of his death.

Benedict Blythe, Alicia Kearns MP (inset).

The MP for Rutland and Stamford said: “There are no words that can diminish Helen and Peter’s pain. I can only offer my deepest condolences, and my relief they finally have the answers they deserved and were denied for too long.

"I will again write to the government and call on them to act urgently to make sure all children with allergies can feel safe at school. The Department can no longer hide behind Benedict’s inquest.

“Food allergies affect around two children in every classroom - many schools have allergy policies in place protecting children with far more complex allergies. I’ll work to make sure all schools have a policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No parent should worry their child won’t come home from school, and I will do everything in my power to protect them in Benedict’s memory.

“Food allergies affect around two children in every classroom - many schools have allergy policies in place protecting children with far more complex allergies. I’ll work to make sure all schools have a policy.”

On Wednesday, following campaign work by The Benedict Blythe Foundation, permission was sought in the House of Commons to bring in a Schools (Allergy Safety) Bill or Benedict’s Law.

Redditch MP, Chris Bloor asked that this bill require schools to maintain an allergy management policy, require schools to hold a supply of adrenaline auto-injectors for treating allergic reactions and anaphylaxis and to require allergy training for staff in schools.

Benedict’s family hope this will now be endorsed by the ministers.