Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow at the election count on Thursday (May 5).

Cllr Fitzgerald was selected unopposed by his colleagues in the Conservative group following the group’s AGM last night (May 9), as was Cllr Allen .

Cllr Fitzgerald took over from long-serving John Holdich as Council Leader in May last year.

In last week’s elections, the party held its ground on the council, starting and ending the night on 28 seats, three short of a majority. Cllr Fitzgerald described this as a positive result for the group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Leader of Peterborough Conservative group, Cllr Steve Allen.

Should the Conservative group take control of the city council, Cllr Fitzgerald will almost certainly continue on as council leader.

He said: “I’m pleased and extremely grateful to colleagues for their support after having been re-elected uncontested as the Leader of the Conservative Group on Peterborough City Council - it’s challenging at times but I will continue to do my best to deliver for the people of Peterborough.”

Cllr Allen added: “Like like the leader I am grateful to my group colleagues for their continued support, and I commit to use my best endeavours for the City and all residents as we move into the new Civic Year’’.