Peterborough City Council 2022: Local Elections see Conservative position unchanged

Peterborough went to the polls on Thursday (May 5) to elect 19 city councillors in 18 wards - as the political landscape in Peterborough remained almost exactly as it had been previously.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of the Council and Leader of the Conservatives said he was “thrilled with the outcome of the local elections.”

At the end of the evening the Conservatives had 28 seats, exactly as before, the Labour Group had 17 seats, as before, the LibDems had 8 seats as before, the Green Party has 3 seats, as before, Werrington First have 3 seats, as before and there is one independent councillor, as before.

To say that he was surprised at the outcome would be an understatement as councillor Fitzgerald went on to add: “...we’ve had some real challenges with the national news dominating the news media.

“While we are back where we started at 28 seats, I’m disappointed that we didn’t make the gains that I thought we might, but again understandable given the national picture.

He said: “It’s evident that we didn’t make gains in Fletton and Woodston, Fletton and Stanground, Gunthorpe, all Liberal strongholds across the city.

“But the Conservative administration will, I hope continue, will still be the largest party tomorrow as it has been in the past.

“Whilst it will be difficult and challenging, I’ve managed that challenge myself quite well.

“I will be talking to the opposition parties who already know that I have a more collaborative style, and will be looking to share the responsibility of who does what within the council.

“But I think this is a great, and positive result for the Conservatives.”

Earlier in the evening councillor Fitzgerald had commented that he had concerns about the outcome of tonights results given the feeling in the country as a whole over the past few months.

This was borne out earlier as results for Labour and Liberal Democrats candidates appeared to show a swing towards the opposition parties.

The greatest margin of victory on the night actually went to the leader of the Green Party, councillor Julie Howell, who won her seat by a clear 1,314 votes more.