Hydrotherapy pool trial to open in Peterborough - despite criticism of costings

The trial is being put in place after St George's Hydrotherapy Pool was closed by the council

A four-week trial for the use of a hydrotherapy facility in Peterborough will commence later this month – despite users hitting out at the cost of the trial.

The city’s St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool was closed by the city council earlier this year, with the authority saying the site had to be ‘mothballed’ due to cost issues.

In September The Peterborough Telegraph revealed that a trial of hydrotherapy facilities was due to start at Lime Academy Trust in Orton later this month. Today, it has been announced that the trial will start next week, on Monday, October 31.

Councillor Steve Allen, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Communication, Culture and Communities, said: “The council is committed to providing hydrotherapy facilities in Peterborough and has actively worked to find a new facility which will benefit all users in the city. I'm pleased that the trial can now get under way and we will review its progress before making any further decisions."

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, Karen Oldale, St George's Friends and Service Users' Lead, welcomed the trial starting, but said costs at the new pool would be ‘prohibitive.’

Sessions at Lime Academy will cost £12 per person, and Karen said: “Sadly, £12 per person per hour session is likely to be unaffordable for many. Some hydrotherapy users require the support of two carers. This means they will need to pay £36 for each session they attend.”

The new site for hydrotherapy services in the city is 10m x 4m and has a jacuzzi area, heated at 36 degrees. Sessions are Monday - Thursday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm and Saturdays 9am to 3pm.

A member of staff will be in attendance at every session to deal with the operational side of the pool service and helping users with any queries whilst on site. The pool capacity’s is for a maximum of 10 users at a time.