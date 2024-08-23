Former Peterborough Conservative councillor who quit party over Israel - Palestine conflict joins Green Party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cllr Mohammed Rangzeb has been an independent councillor since leaving the Tories in December

A former Conservative city councillor has joined the Green Party after eight months as an independent.

Announcing his decision, Councillor Mohammed Rangzeb, who represents the Ravensthorpe Ward, said he felt ‘green policies align closely’ to his views.

Cllr Rangzeb was elected as a councillor in 2022, when he stood as a Conservative, He left the Tories in December last year, becoming an independent.

The current Green Party line up on Peterborough City Council: (from left) Nicola Day, Heather Skibsted, Mohammed Rangzeb, Qaiser Farid, Imtiaz Ali

The Peterborough Telegraph understands he left the Conservatives as a result of the (then) Government’s policy on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Today he said: “I will continue to serve the Ravensthorpe ward in order to improve the lives of people of the area. I want to continue to ensure that the voices of Ravensthorpe’s residents are heard loud and clear by the city’s administration.

“I am a resident of the ward since 1995 and have been involved in many local projects, demonstrating my absolute commitment to my local community. I will seek to continue this work through to at least 2026 and thereafter.

“Since being elected in 2022 I have served on the Growth, Resources & Communities Scrutiny Committee, the Audit Committee and Adults & Health Scrutiny Committee. I’ve also recently proposed a motion at Full Council on the ongoing conflict in Gaza calling for an immediate ceasefire, the motion was seconded by the Green Group leader, Cllr Nicola Day.

“The Green Party’s policies and values can help create fairer greener communities. I feel that green policies align closely to my views, and I feel like a valuable member of the team working in the city’s interest with a spirit of collaboration. I am therefore delighted that the Green Party has welcomed me to join their strong team.

“We are facing challenging times with the Cost-of-Living Crisis affecting most of our residents, particularly families on low income. We also continue to face a worsening climate crisis and weather seems to be in the news more and more, be it local, national or international. Furthermore, with a new Labour administration at the City Council along with the well documented financial challenges that the council faces, I believe that a strong Green Group will be able to provide the challenge and guidance needed to navigate these obstacles.”

Green Group Leader, Cllr Nicola Day welcomed him to the council, and added: “I am delighted that Cllr Rangzeb has chosen to join the Green Party. He feels more aligned to Green Party policies and has been doing some great work in his ward on behalf of Ravensthorpe residents. He is already working closely with our newly elected councillor Qaiser Farid, and between them they will be able to meet the needs of their Ravensthorpe residents. In these times of extreme climatic crisis, it has never been more important to have strong Green Party Councillors in local government. I wish him a warm welcome and look forward to working with him.”

Peterborough First: 14 councillors

Conservative: 11 councillors

Liberal Democrat: Eight councillors

Green Party: Five councillors

Independent: Four councillors