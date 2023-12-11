Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough City Councillor Mohammed Rangzeb (Ravensthorpe) has taken a ‘moral stand’ and resigned from the Conservative party over the ongoing conflict in the middle east.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the government’s policy on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine is at odds with Cllr Rangzeb’s personal views and he has left the party because of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Rangzeb, however, will continue to sit with the Conservative Group in the council chamber and is expected to continue to vote with the group on local issues.

Mohammed Rangzeb.

Cllr Rangzeb’s resignation is understood to be in no way associated with a series of defections from the Conservatives group to the independent Peterborough First group in recent months.

Cllr Andy Coles, Chairman of the Peterborough Conservative Association said: “He will still be with us but he will not be a member of the party.

"It’s a very moral, personal view which we have to respect and it is entirely fair that someone of his character takes a particular view. It’s his decision and we respect that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative Group on Peterborough City Council is now officially down to 22 members but remains the largest party on the council ahead of the Labour Group with 14 members.

Cllr Julie Stevenson (Orton Waterville) is the only other councillor not officially aligned to group.