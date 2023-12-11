Peterborough councillor leaves Conservative party on 'moral grounds' over Gaza conflict
Peterborough City Councillor Mohammed Rangzeb (Ravensthorpe) has taken a ‘moral stand’ and resigned from the Conservative party over the ongoing conflict in the middle east.
The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the government’s policy on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine is at odds with Cllr Rangzeb’s personal views and he has left the party because of it.
Cllr Rangzeb, however, will continue to sit with the Conservative Group in the council chamber and is expected to continue to vote with the group on local issues.
Cllr Rangzeb’s resignation is understood to be in no way associated with a series of defections from the Conservatives group to the independent Peterborough First group in recent months.
Cllr Andy Coles, Chairman of the Peterborough Conservative Association said: “He will still be with us but he will not be a member of the party.
"It’s a very moral, personal view which we have to respect and it is entirely fair that someone of his character takes a particular view. It’s his decision and we respect that."
The Conservative Group on Peterborough City Council is now officially down to 22 members but remains the largest party on the council ahead of the Labour Group with 14 members.
Cllr Julie Stevenson (Orton Waterville) is the only other councillor not officially aligned to group.
Cllr Rangzeb was elected onto the council in 2022 for the Ravensthorpe ward, winning the seat from independent but former Labour candidate Ed Murphy.