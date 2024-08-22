New Peterborough City Council deputy leader confirmed after resignation forces reshuffle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reshuffle needed in council cabinet after Cllr Amjad Iqbal said he resigned from the Labour Party last week

A new deputy leader of Peterborough City Council has been appointed after the previous incumbent stepped down from the role.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, who represents the Central Ward, is now Deputy Leader of the Council and takes responsibility for finance and corporate governance.

He has taken over the role from fellow Central Ward councillor Amjad Iqbal, who resigned from the Labour Party last week, becoming an independent.

New deputy leader of the city council Mohammed Jamil

Councillor Angus Ellis joins the cabinet to take responsibility for Councillor Jamil's former area, environment and transport.

Announcing his resignation last week, cllr Iqbal said: “I have realised of late that my views on certain policy matters differ from those of my group, and in view of that, with regret, I have decided to resign from the Labour Group with effect from today.

"I have enjoyed working with my Labour colleagues, and I want to thank them for their support over the years.

"I will now represent Central Ward as an independent councillor and will always do my utmost to look after the best interest of my residents."

Cllr Iqbal retained his seat in the latest local elections in May this year, winning 1,377 votes.

The decision means that the Labour and Co-op Party, combined with The Labour Party, have 18 councillors. The second biggest party, Peterborough First, have 14 councillors, while the Conservatives have 11. There are eight Liberal Democrats, five independents, and four Green councillors.