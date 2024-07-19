Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour’s Andrew Pakes won the Peterborough seat by 118 votes following a recount earlier this month

After four and a half years of being the Peterborough MP, Conservative Paul Bristow lost his seat to Labour’s Andrew Pakes at the beginning of the month.

Less than a week after the dramatic events of July 4 and July 5, The Peterborough Telegraph sat down in a cafe in the city centre to discuss his time as MP.

Paul Bristow was a big supporter of Boris Johnson

‘Obviously election night was not good’

Paul admitted that when the election was called in May, he did not hold out much hope of success in the swing seat of Peterborough he had claimed from Labour in 2019, as some polls early on during the night suggested Labour would claim a landslide win – something that they would eventually do – but the longer the campaign went on, the more confident he got.

He said: “Obviously election night was not good. I fully expected to win and I didn't.

"But it was close. We bucked the national trend, and that's something I can be proud of.

General Election count 2019 at the East of England Arena: Paul Bristow MP celebrates the result

"But at the end I lost although it was 118 votes. I'm just so sorry to my activists and to my supporters that I wasn't able to get us over the line.

"I never paid much attention to the fact that, according to all the polls, I had a one percent chance of winning.“I did probably think I would probably lose by a few thousand at the start of the campaign, but as the campaign went on, I saw a personal vote that was emerging, I saw the fact that the Labour Party was struggling massively over issues such as Gaza with the Muslim Community, who are traditionally big supporters of the Labour Party, but I also saw how they (Labour) took that vote for granted and so I thought 'look I might just do this, I might just stand a chance.'

“I've always taken the approach that you can't take the electorate for granted, and as long as you're accessible, you're approachable, you take each person you meet individually, then you've got every chance of trying to persuade them to support you, and that's what I did and very nearly pulled it off.”

Following the defeat, Paul was full of praise for his team, both at the count and on social media – and he once again highlighted the work they had done – not just during the election campaign, but during his time as MP.

A recount was needed at the election count this year

He said: “They (his team) mean everything to me.

"We did everything together, through COVID, supporting the constituents that we helped and through getting all the money we got for Peterborough.

Paul said he would have supported anyone else but Rishi Sunak

"I would not have got over £125 million for our city if it wasn't for them, so that's why I thanked them so very dearly in my speech and I'm just so sorry I wasn't able to just get those extra votes to get us over the line so we could continue the work that we've done.”

‘I look back on this job with no regrets, no disappointment.’

It was very much a baptism of fire for Paul when he was first elected – his daughter was born just a few days after the count, and within just a few months, the COVID pandemic hit.

He said: “Just two days after the election, my daughter was born - I think her due date was actually on the day of the election. Thankfully, she took two extra days to arrive.

“I'm a very, very lucky, man. I've got two beautiful children, a very loving wife and that's as much as anyone could expect or want – that's what's really important.

"I loved this job. It's the most important job I'm ever going to have, And I look back on it with no regrets, no disappointment.

Paul shakes hands with the new MP, Labour's Andrew Pakes

"It's the best four and a half years I could ever hope for. And for that, I'm immensely grateful. But you know it wouldn't have been as easy - It's a tough job, as well as being a really good job - if it wasn't for the love and support of my family.

‘I thought I knew Peterborough very well, but it turns out, actually, I only knew what I knew’

"With COVID, It's not how I envisaged being a Member of Parliament, doing it virtually and not being able to get about as much as I would have liked in the role.

"What it did do, it enabled me to get to know the city far more than I would have done otherwise. I thought I knew Peterborough very well - I haven't come from far, but it turns out, actually, I only knew what I knew. I only knew the friends I already had, knew the workplaces that I'd worked at, the restaurants that I liked to eat at. I only knew the Peterborough that I knew, but doing this job and especially during COVID, supporting those who were struggling - because lots of people struggled during lockdowns, and so being able to support people through food packages, through support services, then I got to know the real Peterborough and that's when I really fell in love with the city.

“What COVID did for me, was got me to know the Peterborough I didn't know and got me in touch with so many people, and so many different communities. Obviously, I regret COVID, I regret the deaths, I regret the lockdown and the damage that it's done, but from adversity you find strength and you find the positives from it and that's what I managed to do.”

‘I would have supported anybody other than Rishi Sunak’

Throughout his time as MP, Paul was a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson – and he was not a supporter of Rishi Sunak.

Paul said of his support for the former Prime Minster: “I was an enormous supporter of Boris Johnson. Not because of any particular affinity with the man himself. I won in 2019, not because of my good looks and charm, I won in 2019 because of the name Conservative next to me on the ballot paper and Boris Johnson was the Prime ministerial candidate.

"I think, if you get rid of a prime minister mid-term, one who delivers you an 80 seat majority, I think that's very, very damaging and that's why I was a supporter of his, that's why I didn't support Rishi Sunak.

"I would have supported anybody other than Rishi Sunak, but Rishi Sunak did become the Prime Minster, and I am part of that team so I supported him while he was Prime Minster.”

‘I'm not going to commit to necessarily to standing again. All I will say is this: I will remain involved in Peterborough politics.’

After the Conservatives posted one of their worst election results in history, Paul said he feels the national party should pause before appointing a new leader.

He said: “I think the Conservative Party shouldn't rush into necessarily appointing a new leader straight away.

“I think we should have a think about it, find out where we go.

“But the future of the Conservative Party is very very clear. The reason the Conservative Party lost this election is the Tory Party lost it, not Labour winning it. Labor's vote share went up one percent – the Conservatives dropped dramatically - that fell apart.”

Along with the party’s future, Paul’s future in politics is still unknown. On election night he said ‘I hope that this is not the end of my future in Peterborough politics.’

When asked where his future lay, he said: “I've been a member of the Peterborough conservatives since I was 16.

“I never expected to become the MP for Peterborough, but I will remain a member of the Peterborough Conservatives till the day I die.

" I always said that I would go again and again and again until the people of Peterborough, the Peterborough Conservatives, would no longer have me, or my wife wouldn't put up with it.

“I'm not going to commit to necessarily to standing again. All I will say is this: I will remain involved in Peterborough politics.

"There's nothing more former than a former MP, right? So I don't want to be that sort of person, wandering around basking in previous glories and chasing the new MP around in a way perhaps that some did to me. There's nothing wrong with that, that's called scrutiny and that's perfectly decent.

“But I'm certainly going to take some time off and think very carefully what I do.”

‘The fact that people called me the Kodak Kid or Photoshop Paul or whatever, I absolutely loved it’

During his time as MP, just a brief glance at the Peterborough Telegraph social media pages – and many others – to see residents commenting about the number of ‘photo opportunities’ Paul was taking part in – earning him a number of related nicknames – something he said he embraced.

He said: “I loved it. And I think the fact that people called me the Kodak Kid or Photoshop Paul or whatever, I absolutely loved it, because it proved that I was getting out and about, people were knowing who I was and then they've got that personal relationship with their MP.“This is what an MP can do. I get myself pictured next to, for example, a takeaway that's giving out free food to the homeless. What that did was encourage other takeaways, other businesses to replicate and do the same.

"There is nothing wrong with using publicity to highlight the good that businesses and others are doing, for no other reason other than it encourages other people to do the same, and it tells people what is possible. The kindness and compassion of the people of Peterborough, especially during lockdown is something I will always remember - I always knew it was there, but it was visible in a very real way.”

‘In my mind we need to cut council tax’

After years of Conservatives being the decision makers in Peterborough, there is now a Labour led council, to Labour MPs and a Labour mayor of the Combined Authority.

Paul said: “Yes, the Labour Party won the election by 118 votes. And yes, the Labour Party run the council, all be it on a very very minority administration.

“They don't have a majority, they have nowhere near a majority - a lot of the seats were lost by two votes, in Park Ward, six votes in Dogsthorpe, eight or nine votes in Eye Thorney and Newborough - So these were all extremely close results - but we lost. We have to accept that and we have to learn from that.

"I think the Peterborough Conservatives need to reflect, to rebuild and come forward with not a managerialist attitude - you know, 'we can manage the city a little bit better than labour' - we don't need that as a policy platform. We need to come forward with some radical solutions to some of the city's challenges, we need to be thinking much more creatively and solve issues such as crime, such as cleaning our streets. And in my mind, we need to cut council tax because people are struggling.”

‘My strong advice is don't be Westminster's man in Peterborough. Be Peterborough's man in Westminster.”’

Finishing the interview, Paul had a few words of advice for his successor.

He said: “Andrew, I'm sure, from what little interaction I’ve had with him, is a decent man, and I'm sure will be a perfectly decent Member of Parliament. I wish him nothing but the very best because I think for everyone's interests - mine as a resident of Peterborough and everybody else, it's in all our best interests for him to succeed.

“My strong advice to him is don't be Westminster's man in Peterborough. Be Peterborough's man in Westminster.”