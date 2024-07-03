Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Peterborough Telegraph has asked the candidates running to be Peterborough’s MP for their final message to voters before July 4.

The responses are below:

Christian Peoples Alliance- Tom Rogers

Our society is falling apart in every area because it’s no longer underpinned by the Christian principles which built Western Civilisation and everything we’ve come to most value as a nation. I am the only candidate in Peterborough standing for a party truly committed to those principles.

Peterborough's MP candidates.

We’re the only party that understands how marriage and the family are the fundamental building-blocks of society, and will support, rather than penalise, those who want to marry and raise a family through our system of grants and tax allowances.

We are the pro-life party of equality, standing for the right to life of unborn children, the sick, elderly and disabled, and recognise the need to provide women with compassionate alternatives to the 270,000 abortions which now occur every year in the UK.

We’ll stop the disastrous state-takeover of parenting and empower parents to safeguard their children against gender ideology and age-inappropriate RSE in schools, so they can choose an education which doesn’t undermine their faith and best parental judgement.

We’ll bring justice and protection for law-abiding citizens by refocusing police priorities away from “thought crime” and onto violent crime and burglaries. We’ll also tackle reoffending.

We’ll help the poor out of poverty and stop people being driven to food banks by making sure both the Minimum Wage and Universal Credit cover all essentials. We’d ensure affordable social renting and guarantee anyone sleeping rough a free night shelter.

Vote CPA to rebuild our broken society on principles of truth and compassion.

Conservative- Paul Bristow

Yet to respond.

Green- Nicola Day

The Green Party is the only party being honest about the investment needed to bring our NHS up to standard, to tackle the climate crisis, improve public services and clean up our rivers and seas.

We would introduce a wealth tax on those with over £10 million and we would invest the £70billion raised to invest in our NHS. Green MPs would recruit, train and pay NHS staff fairly and rebuild crumbling hospitals.

The Green Party is committed to investing in a green economic transformation which we estimate would require a £40bn investment per year. We would invest in electricity generation, transmission an storage, retrofitting buildings with non-fossil fuel heating systems and adapting homes for a climate changed world. We would invest in Active Travel, a public transport infrastructure and reduce the climate impact of road transport.

We would increase funding to schools with an £8billion investment that would include a £2bn pay uplift for teachers. We would end high-stakes formal testing at primary and secondary schools and abolish OFSTED. We would support every Higher Education student with the restoration of grants and we would end tuition fees.

We would build 150,00 new council homes a year and end 'right to buy' so that these homes can belong to communities forever. We would empower local authorities to introduce rent controls and end no-fault evictions and invest £29bn to insulate homes to EPC standard or above, as part of a ten-year programme.

We need strong Green voices at Westminster to push a potential Labour Government to tackle the big issues of our times.

For Real Hope. For Real Change. Vote Green on Thursday 4th July. Vote Nicola Day for Peterborough.

Labour- Andrew Pakes

I love living in Peterborough. I’ve chosen to make it my home and I live near the city centre by Central Park. But over these last few years, things have been getting tougher for people. Crime is up. Housing costs up. The cost-of-living crisis. Record NHS waiting lists. The loss of major stories in the city centre.

On nearly every measure, life has got tougher, more expensive and less safe than at the last General Election. We have no NHS dentists. The Conservatives closed the Regional Pool. Delay after delay means we still don’t have our new NHS Diagnostic Centre.

It’s time for a new plan. I won’t get everything right, but I will bring decency back to our public life. I will end the negative campaigning that has gone on in Peterborough for too long. I will help get the NHS the care it needs, starting with more NHS dentists, and more police officers so that we can tackle anti-social behaviour and make our streets safer. The chance of a Labour MP working with a Labour government means we can get the investment we need. Labour will complete the Station Quarter, including the Great Northern Hotel, and expand ARU Peterborough to help transform our city centre.

After 14 years we have the opportunity to turn the page on Tory chaos and begin to get Peterborough back on its feet. From Bretton to Thorney, from the city centre to all of our different estates and villages, it’s time for change.

On Thursday, I hope you’ll join me by voting for change.

Liberal Democrat- Nick Sandford

Unless all the polls are spectacularly wrong, we are likely to have a Labour government from Friday morning onwards. Peterborough people tell me that many aspects of our public services are broken and in particular our NHS and adult social care services. It will be vital that our new MP is able to hold the new government to account and ensure they address these problems quickly and effectively. A Conservative MP simply could not do that, as his party is wholly responsible for the mess created over the past 14 years.

In this election, Liberal Democrats have set out our Fair Deal for Peterborough and for our country. We offer a fully funded £9 billion a year emergency plan which will guarantee everyone a GP appointment within seven days or within 24 hours if urgent, measures to incentivise dentists to return to the NHS and a "Cancer Guarantee" to ensure that everyone who has an urgent referral for cancer treatment starts treatment within 62 days. We have also pledged free personal care for anyone who needs it and a higher minimum wage for anyone working in the social care sector. Our Fair Deal for the environment would stop water companies dumping sewage in our rivers and an emergency programme to insulate homes and promote clean, green renewable energy generation.

After 28 years as a councillor and recently as Mayor, I believe I have the skills and experience needed to be our next MP. With your support on Thursday, I could be: so please lend me your support.

Reform- Sue Morris

Has not responded to any contact from the Peterborough Telegraph.

Workers Party of Britain- Amjad Hussain

“As we approach the final days of this campaign, I want to take a moment to address the issues that matter most to you, particularly the concerns of our working-class community. Your voices, your struggles, and your hopes have been at the heart of my campaign from the very beginning.

We know that times have been tough. Many of us are working harder than ever, yet still struggling to make ends meet. The cost of living continues to rise, and affordable housing seems increasingly out of reach. Our public services, which we rely on daily, are under immense pressure, and it’s clear that more needs to be done to support our hardworking families.

The Workers Party's Ten Point Programme addresses these challenges head-on. We are committed to public ownership of key industries, ensuring that vital services like healthcare, transport, and utilities serve the people, not private profit. This means better wages, more secure jobs, and affordable housing solutions that allow you to live with dignity.

We will also invest in our local schools so that our children receive the quality education they deserve, and ensure our healthcare services are fully funded and accessible to all. Education and health are not commodities—they are essential rights.

Crime and safety are paramount. Everyone has the right to feel safe in our community. We will support our police force, improve community policing, and implement effective crime prevention strategies to protect us, our friends and our families.

This election is about making sure that your concerns are heard and addressed. It’s about building a future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background.

On Thursday, you have the power to make a change. I urge you to vote and to support a candidate who understands our needs and is committed to standing up for you.