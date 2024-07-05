Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservative Paul Bristow wishes new Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes well after narrow loss

Former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has said he hopes to still work in politics in the city after narrowly losing his seat to Labour’s Andrew Pakes.

In a dramatic night, Mr Pakes was declared the winner by just 118 votes following a recount. Mr Bristow had been the Peterborough MP since 2019.

But despite the agonising defeat, Mr Bristow was quick to which Mr Pakes well in the role – and to thank his team who had supported him.

Paul Bristow following his narrow defeat

As he stood on the stage at the Kingsgate Conference Centre in the moments after the result was announced, Mr Bristow said: “I want to start off by saying a massive congratulations to Andrew. He has got a fantastic job.

"To represent Peterborough has been the privilege of my life. Peterborough is a fantastic city, and Andrew, I hope, does a fantastic job. And I hope Andrew enjoys this job, it is genuinely a fantastic city.

"I want to thank my activists, my supporters and everyone who worked so hard for me. I thank Peter, Sandy, Callum, Chantelle, Sophie, my wife Sarah, and all activists who have worked so incredibly hard for me. I am sorry that I didn’t quite get us there - the result was very very close, but I want to say how sorry I am that we didn't quite get there and I didn't quite deliver for all of you.

"But look, it has clearly not been a wonderful night for the Conservatives, but this was an incredibly close result. It shows the Peterborough Conservatives are still an effective, winning and campaigning machine.

"I hope to remain a massive part of that I hope that this is not the end of my future in Peterborough politics.