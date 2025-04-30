Everything to know about upcoming elections in Peterborough including full list of polling stations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elections take place on Thursday, May 1

Despite no city council elections taking place in Peterborough this year, voters will still be heading to the polls.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) mayoral election will take place on Thursday, May 1.

Whoever is elected will become the third CPCA mayor, with powers devolved from central government that are held over areas such as transport, skills and planning across the whole combined authority region.

Aside from the mayoral election, the only other votes taking place in Peterborough on May 1 will be in the Barnack ward by-election.

This was announced following the resignation of former councillor Irene Walsh.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming elections in Peterborough:

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral election

The CPCA mayoral election will take place on the same day as local elections across the country.

This year will be the first mayoral election of the region to use the first past the post system, following the Elections Act 2022.

A combined authority mayor makes important decisions for the region and can provide a single, clear point of accountability.

They oversee a £20 million annual budget devolved from government and also have devolved powers to spend up to £800 million on local housing, infrastructure and jobs.

The CPCA brings together all seven local authorities in Cambridgeshire.

Current Labour mayor Dr Nik Johnson revealed in February that he would not stand for re-election due to health issues.

Five parties have put forward candidates for the election. These include (in alphabetical order) Paul Bristow (Conservative), Ryan Coogan (Reform), Lorna Dupré (Liberal Democrats), Bob Ensch (Green Party) and Anna Smith (Labour).

Each candidate’s main priorities for the area:

Paul Bristow

If elected, Mr Bristow wants to dual the county’s main A roads, including ‘fast-track’ major upgrades to the A10, A47, and A141, as well as build light rail in Cambridge.

He also plans to deliver the Fens Reservoir project, fight for more express train services, freeze the mayoral precept and introduce free parking in Peterborough.

Mr Bristow also wants to build a new city centre community stadium for Peterborough United with a swimming pool and a concert venue.

You can read an interview with Paul Bristow here: Conservative mayoral candidate Paul Bristow lays out plans for Peterborough if elected - including proposal for new Peterborough United community stadium on Embankment

Ryan Coogan

If successful in May, Mr Coogan pledges to scrap net zero policies that he claims are ‘crippling’ the region’s economy, create a DOGE Cambridgeshire efficiency team, and support local businesses.

Similarly to Mr Bristow, he also wants to introduce free parking in Peterborough and invest in major road upgrades across the county.

Mr Coogan says he will oppose solar and wind farms on prime agricultural land and promises to fight for a better devolution deal for Cambridgeshire.

You can read an interview with Ryan Coogan here: WATCH: Reform mayoral candidate Ryan Coogan on his plans for Peterborough and advantages of a business background

Lorna Dupre

Ms Dupré says her main priorities are to make Cambridgeshire and Peterborough “greener, fairer, and better connected”.

If she becomes mayor in May, Ms Dupré plans to improve public transport, provide more access to new skills for the changing world of work, and improve cooperation to tackle climate change.

She voted against having an elected mayor and insisted she would “share power as vast and as widely as possible” if elected.

You can read an interview with Lorna Dupre here: WATCH: Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate Lorna Dupré on her plans for Peterborough and experience at the combined authority

Bob Ensch

Bob Ensch’s vision for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough includes investing in green infrastructure, and fostering a vibrant, inclusive economy.

Mr Ensch, from South Cambridgeshire, says that, if elected, he will help to build a region that “thrives economically” and “leads the way in environmental innovation and social progress”.

He stated that he is keen to stay out of any political “cut and thrust” during his campaign and would take a different approach to other candidates.

You can read an interview with Bon Ensch here: WATCH: Green Party mayoral candidate Bob Ensch’s plans for Peterborough and how he would help low-income families

Anna Smith

Anna Smith is the current deputy mayor of the CPCA, hoping to take over from current mayor Dr Johnson in May.

Ms Smith says her main priority is to ensure there are secure, well-paid jobs available in every part of the region and build the transport links, homes and services to go with them.

If elected, she pledges to fix 100,000 potholes, improve bus services, build new homes and ‘get Peterborough’s indoor swimming pool back’.

You can read an interview with Anna Smith here: WATCH: Labour mayoral candidate Anna Smith on why she believes her experience makes her best suited for job - and her plans for Peterborough if elected

Barnack ward by-election

A by-election was announced for the Barnack ward in March after city councillor, and former mayor of Peterborough, Irene Walsh (Conservative) stepped down from her role for health and family reasons.

The by-election will take place in the ward on the same day as the CPCA election (May 1) and residents will receive a poll card with more information.

Candidates running for election in this ward include: Andy Coles (Conservative), Dave Pardoe (Green Party), Barbara Reid (Labour), Yvonne Scarrott (Reform UK) and Kevin Tighe (Independent).

How to vote

Applications to register to vote must have reached the relevant Electoral Registration Officer by midnight on April 11, or by 5pm on April 14 for postal votes and by 5pm on April 23 for votes by proxy.

Poll cards have been posted through doors with information on how to vote and where the nearest polling station is. A full list of polling stations can be found at the bottom of this article.

Voting will take place between 7am and 10pm on May 1. All voters must bring photographic ID, such as a passport or driving licence, with them in order to vote.

Results will be announced on Friday, May 2 from the Ross Peers Sports Centre in Soham.

Why there are no city council elections in Peterborough this year

Peterborough City Council holds elections for all 60 councillors in thirds.

This means that a third of councillors face election each year for three years, with no elections in the fourth year.

For example, the May 2022 elections saw 18 seats elected, while the May 2023 elections saw 20 seats elected and the May 2024 elections saw 22 seats elected.

The council says that electing in thirds ‘reduces the risk of wholesale change’ within the authority and provides the electorate a ‘great opportunity to be involved in decision-making’.

This is opposed to all-out elections which would see an election for all 60 council seats every four years.

A consultation was held by Peterborough City Council in 2022 to consider a move to all-out elections, but the authority decided to remain with the current system.

Local elections elsewhere for all 61 Cambridgeshire county councillors across 59 electoral divisions will take place on May 1.

Full list of polling stations in Peterborough

Residents will have their polling station listed on their Poll Card.

A full list of polling stations in Peterborough is as follows:

Pyramid Community Centre, Watergall, Bretton Church of the Holy Spirit, The Cresset Centre, Bretton Centre, Bretton Wellspring Community Church, The Alpha Centre, Adderley, Bretton South Bretton Family and Community Centre, 32 Red Poll Place, Tyesdale, Bretton St Mary’s Church, New Road, Peterborough Rutland Court Community Hall, Rutland Court, Eastgate The Beeches Primary School (Community Room), Beech Avenue, (Vehicular Access Via Craig Street) City Church Peterborough, The Grace Centre, 131 Midland Road Christ the Carpenter Church Hall, Chestnut Avenue, Dogsthorpe Don Bosco Centre, Our Lady of Lourdes, Cedar Grove, Dogsthorpe Calvary Baptist Church, 200 Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough Charteris Playcentre, Normanton Road, Welland Chestnuts Community Centre, 61 Norman Road, Eastfield Peterborough & District Bowls Centre, 19 Burton Street, Peterborough Chestnuts Community Centre, 61 Norman Road, Eastfield Parnwell Community Centre, Saltersgate, Parnwell The Way Family Church, The Green, Werrington Brookside Methodist Church, 40 Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough Brookside Methodist Church, 40 Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough Sports Pavilion, Campbell Drive, Gunthorpe Manor Drive Academy, Porter Avenue, Peterborough Fulbridge Academy, Keeton Road, Peterborough Bluebell Meeting Hall, Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe Open Door Baptist Church, Seargeant Street, Peterborough Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough All Saints Church Hall, Park Road, Peterborough Peterborough International Christian Centre 441 Lincoln Road, Peterborough All Saints Church Hall, Park Road, Peterborough Walton Community Centre, Mountsteven Avenue, Walton Paston & Gunthorpe Community Centre, Hallfields Lane, Peterborough Newton Hall, Stowe Hill Road, Paston Honeyhill Children’s Centre, 150 Chadburn, Paston St Lukes Church, Mayors Walk, West Town, Peterborough Highlees Primary School, Ashton Road, Westwood Ravensthorpe Primary School, Brigstock Court, Peterborough St Andrews URC Church Hall, Ledbury Road, Netherton Loxley Community Centre, Loxley, Werrington Hodgson Community Centre, Hodgson Avenue, Werrington Werrington Library, Staniland Way, Werrington, Peterborough Werrington Village Centre, Church Street, Werrington Copeland Community Centre, 37 Copeland, Bretton St Botolph`s Church, Thorpe Road, Longthorpe Newborough Village Hall, Guntons Road, Newborough Manor Farm Community Centre, 70 High Street, Eye The Marigold Tavern, 41 Crowland Road, Eye Green Bedford Hall, Station Road, Thorney Bainton Reading Room, Barnack Road, Bainton Barnack Village Hall, School Road, Barnack Barnack Village Hall, School Road, Barnack Helpston & Etton Village Hall, West Street, Helpston Wothorpe Sports Centre, Kettering Road, Stamford Wothorpe Sports Centre, Kettering Road, Stamford Ufford Village Hall, Main Street, Ufford Queensgate Hotel, 5-7 Fletton Avenue, Fletton Stanground Scout Hut, Off Wessex Close, Stanground Queensgate Hotel, 5-7 Fletton Avenue, Fletton The George Alcock Centre, Whittlesey Road, Stanground Mobile Unit, Thorpe Meadows Car Park, Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough South Grove Community Centre, Grove Street, Woodston Belsize Centre, Celta Road, Woodston Nene Valley Community Centre, 24 Candy Street, Woodston Nene Valley Community Centre, 24 Candy Street, Woodston Castor and Ailsworth Tennis Club, Holme Close, Ailsworth The Cedar Centre, Church Walk, Castor Newstead Farm, Deeping St James Road, Deeping Gate The Golden Pheasant (Marquee), Main Road, Etton Glinton Village Hall, High Street, Glinton Marholm Village Hall, Castor Road, Marholm Maxey Village Hall, School Lane, Maxey Northborough Village Hall, Cromwell Close, Northborough Peakirk Village Hall, St Pegas Road, Peakirk Hampton Leisure Centre, Clayburn Road, Hampton Vale Hampton Vale Primary Academy, West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale, Peterborough Hampton Vale Primary Academy, West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale, Peterborough Hampton Vale Primary Academy, West Lake Avenue, Hampton Vale, Peterborough Hampton Community Sports Association, Beaumont Way, Hampton Hargate Hampton Hargate Community Room, Hargate Way, Hampton Hargate Orton Hall Hotel (Braybrook & Talbot Rooms), The Village, Orton Longueville Goldhay Community Centre, 105 Paynels, Orton Goldhay Saint Luke’s Church, 26 Benyon Grove, Orton Malborne Goldhay Community Centre, 105 Paynels, Orton Goldhay Orton Waterville Village Hall – Jubilee Room, Glebe Avenue, Orton Waterville Matley Community Church, Matley, Orton Brimbles Christ Church Hall, 2 Benstead, Orton Goldhay Wistow Community Centre, Napier Place, Orton Wistow St Michael`s Church, Mace Road, Stanground The Fleet Complex, Fleet Way, Fletton Residents Lounge, Nelson Place, Havelock Drive, Stanground Cardea Community Sports Association Pavilion, Bellona Drive, Cardea St Michael & All Angels Church, Nene Way, Sutton St Andrews Church, Russell Hill, Thornhaugh Wansford Community Hall, Peterborough Road, Wansford Parish Hall, Townsend Road, Wittering