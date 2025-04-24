WATCH: Labour mayoral candidate Anna Smith on why she believes her experience makes her best suited for job - and her plans for Peterborough if elected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All five candidates in the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough elections have been invited for an interview – they will feature on the Peterborough Telegraph website in the run up to the election

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) mayoral election takes place on Thursday, May 1.

Five candidates are in the running, including Paul Bristow (Conservative), Ryan Coogan (Reform), Lorna Dupre (Liberal Democrats), Bob Ensch (Green Party) and Anna Smith (Labour).

A combined authority mayor makes important decisions for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and is responsible for a £20 million annual budget, as well as having devolved powers to spend up to £800 million on local housing, infrastructure and jobs.

Anna Smith

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) sat down with Labour candidate Anna Smith to discuss her plans for Peterborough if elected on May 1.

The LDRS has invited all five candidates for interviews, which will be published in the run up to the election.

Who is Anna Smith?

Anna Smith is the current deputy mayor of the CPCA and a Cambridge city councillor for the Coleridge ward.

She has lived in Cambridge since 1995, works in Peterborough, and is a former teacher at Hills Road Sixth Form College.

Councillor Smith said: “When I’m not involved in political campaigning, I love walking. This area is so beautiful with so many lovely places to walk.

“I’m also a rugby fan. I support Northampton Saints and have a season ticket there so I’m often going up there for the home matches as well.”

What are Anna Smith’s plans for Peterborough if elected?

Cllr Smith said: “I love Peterborough, I really do. I work here but I’ve also been deputy mayor for the last two years and acting mayor before that so I know Peterborough really well.

“It’s a fabulous city with so much potential and so much vibrancy.”

One of her main pledges for Peterborough is to reopen the Regional Pool, which is set to be demolished in the city centre.

Explaining how she would fund the project, Cllr Smith said: “I have eyes on some funds I think we could use for that and I’ve already been having conversations with other groups as well that I can bring together.

“I think we can definitely get this back. This is so important for Peterborough and for Peterborough’s economy.

“I think we have so much potential for our visitor offer, there are so many great places to visit and a regional pool could become a really important part of that.”

In terms of her other plans for the city, Cllr Smith added: “I also want to make sure that we are supporting our young people. Particularly, we’ve managed to get the government’s youth guarantee trailblazer money coming to the combined authority.

“There is a lot of support there which is going to come to young people who may need that little bit of extra help getting the skills they need to get into employment.

“I’d also like to see some more really good resources at Peterborough College. We’ve already supported, as a combined authority, and I’m really proud of the Centre for Green Technology that’s been finished.

“I really want to support this wonderful city and help it to thrive.”

Cllr Smith noted her love for high streets and how she would entice more people into Peterborough’s city centre if elected.

“I always start everything I do by speaking to the experts. In that case it’s our traders,” she said.

“It’s then thinking about things that will support and regenerate our city centre so things like the Station Quarter and the pool.

“It’s about safety as well. I want to ensure we get better policing here. I’ve got plans to make sure we bring additional police officers in the city centre so that people feel safer late at night.

“And really thinking about access as well – how people are able to come in and out of our city centre so they feel comfortable about shopping here.”

When asked how she would ensure that Peterborough is not overlooked, she said: “I will always champion our three fantastic cities and all our fantastic market towns and countryside as well.

“That very much includes championing Peterborough. It is a wonderful place. It has a huge amount of potential. I will ensure it is never overlooked.”

Why Anna Smith believes you should vote for her

Cllr Smith said: “I’ve been doing the job of deputy mayor for two years. I have a record of achievement already at the combined authority.

“I brought in the £1 Tiger fares for under 25s. I have saved tens of bus routes from being shut down by private companies.

“I have brought in pre-9.30 free travel for older people and disabled people’s bus passes. We’ve got paid internship programmes, we’ve got support for our colleges and our universities.

“I’ve already got a record of getting things done, but I want to do more and there is so much more to do. I will be able to get that started on day one.”

Latest odds

At the time of writing, Cllr Smith is third favourite to win the election according to Oddschecker.

She said: “I tend to focus on getting a positive message out there. That is what I think you need to do as a candidate.

“What I do know is that the polls are very close and every poll says the same thing. It will either be myself or the Conservative candidate. That is going to be the choice that people have.”

The election results will be announced at the Ross Peers Sports Centre in Soham on Friday, May 2.

Interviews with the other candidates will feature on the Peterborough Telegraph website in the run up to the election