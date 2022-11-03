The location of the new hydrotherapy facilities

Disabled residents are staying away from a new trial to try and save hydrotherapy services in Peterborough – as they cannot afford to attend the sessions.

However, while the new facility has been welcomed, many are staying away, because of the cost. When the trial was announced, it was said users faced a 300 per cent price increase compared to the previous pool costs.

Karen Oldale, St George’s Friends and Service Users’ Lead said: “Lime Academy has a beautiful, warm and fully accessible hydrotherapy pool. It also has excellent changing areas and rooms. If someone is in need and could benefit, I would recommend that they give it a try.

“Nevertheless, I suspect take-up will be slow, especially at the start. I don’t think we can underestimate the impact the pandemic and the loss of hydrotherapy at St George’s has had on its users. We know many former users’ health, wellbeing and confidence has deteriorated greatly over this period. I think it will take enormous courage, energy and reassurance for many users to attend a Lime Academy session for the first time. People knew what to expect at St George’s; it was known as a place of friendliness and safety.

“Nor can we escape the real concerns that we previously raised. I have received several messages from users saying that although they would like to, they cannot afford to attend owing to the large increase in price of £12 per person. Many disabled people are on extremely limited incomes and are being particularly affected by the cost-of-living crisis.”

When asked how many bookings had been made at the pool, a spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The four-week trial started on Monday and already we have had several bookings for each session, with bookings in place up until this weekend so far.”

Sessions can be booked by calling the council on 01733 747474 and selecting option 5. Lines are open from 9am until noon.