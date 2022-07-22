A challenge brought by the Friends of St George’s Hydrotherapy pool to reverse the decision made by Peterborough City Council Cabinet to permanently close the facility has apparently been prevented.

Karen Oldale, spokesperson for the friends, has written to the democratic services officer at the council asking for information on how the decision can still be officially challenged.

However, the council have said there is little that can be done at this point after and it won’t be debated further at a Full Council meeting because deadlines have now closed.

The former site of the hydrotherapy pool in Dogsthorpe pictured after all the signage was taken down (image: David Lowndes)

Feeling determined, Ms Oldale is still planning to present a second petition to members at next week's Full Council meeting asking once again that the matter be debated by all 60 councillors, and not just the Cabinet.

Last week Cabinet decided, despite calls from councillors John Fox and Shaz Nawaz, to delay their decision until the next Full Council meeting on 27 July in order that all 60 councillors could debate the matter and make a ‘considered decision’.

‘So valuable’

Ms Oldale, who says she is ‘undeterred’ and will continue to fight for what she ‘believes is right’, has now drafted a response to the council.

She says: “We cannot allow a community hydrotherapy service that’s so valuable to the city and its residents to be lost. There is still time to produce a positive outcome for St George’s users and Peterborough.

“Firstly, we ask for the decision on St George’s future to be democratically debated and decided by Full Council. If then required, we urge the council to source a hydrotherapy facility that is a genuine alternative if only interim, for St George’s users.

“Finally, as agreed at the cabinet meeting, we ask the council to help locate a piece of land for Consult Physio on which a new hydrotherapy pool can be built that includes community use.

“We call upon everyone to work together to achieve a positive outcome for the city and its residents.”

No new route to challenge decision

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The main route that could have been taken would have been for Scrutiny Committee Members to ‘call-in’ the Cabinet decision, however this has to be done within the call-in period, which ran out at midnight on Thursday [14 July].

“As such, there is now no route for members to challenge the decision, and there is no provision for the public to be able to do so.

“We have already received a petition on the closure of the pool, as you know, so cannot accept any further petitions on the matter for another 12 months.

It comes as a detailed specialist survey has been carried out, which shows costs have now risen to £278,866.

Cllr Steve Allen added: “We knew this decision would be hard for some of our residents to accept.

“But the decision has now been made and there isn’t a way for it to be debated at a Full Council meeting.