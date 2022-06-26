Roadworks to prevent anti-social driving in Stapledon Road, Orton Southgate are due to start on Monday (June 27) for three weeks.
Car drifting is when a driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while driving through corners. Residents in the wider area have complained to Peterborough City Council for some time about the activity which takes place in the evenings, specifically around concerns of safety and noise.
And in 2016 a man was jailed for 18 months after a number of people were seriously injured when he lost control of his car at a drifting event in the road.
The roadworks to prevent car drifting will cost around £50,000 and will be funded from the Department for Transport.
Speed reduction ramps and speed cushions will be installed to slow vehicles down and prevent drifting.
Councillor Marco Cereste, cabinet member for climate change, planning, housing and transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “This is a classic case of ‘you said, we did’. Residents and the wider community have been complaining about the actions of a few who are car drifting in this area. Their concerns around safety and noise , particularly in the evenings, were very valid.
“We are pleased to say that we have allocated funding to deliver a road safety scheme which, alongside additional parking measures, will deter the car drifting from happening. The work is expected to finishi at the end of July.”