Stapledon Road in Orton Southgate.

Roadworks to prevent anti-social driving in Stapledon Road, Orton Southgate are due to start on Monday (June 27) for three weeks.

Car drifting is when a driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while driving through corners. Residents in the wider area have complained to Peterborough City Council for some time about the activity which takes place in the evenings, specifically around concerns of safety and noise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roadworks to prevent car drifting will cost around £50,000 and will be funded from the Department for Transport.

Speed reduction ramps and speed cushions will be installed to slow vehicles down and prevent drifting.

Councillor Marco Cereste, cabinet member for climate change, planning, housing and transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “This is a classic case of ‘you said, we did’. Residents and the wider community have been complaining about the actions of a few who are car drifting in this area. Their concerns around safety and noise , particularly in the evenings, were very valid.