Woman seriously injured at Peterborough car cruise meeting
A woman remains in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car at a car cruise meeting in Peterborough on Friday (February 11).
The incident happened in Stapledon Road at about 10.20pm.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman confirmed the incident happened at an ‘organised car meet’ and said: “We were called at about 10.20pm on Friday evening (11 February) to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in Stapledon Road, Orton. Police and ambulance attended and a woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries where she remains.
“The driver of the vehicle is assisting enquiries and an investigation is ongoing.”
Stapledon Road has been known as a hotspot for drfiting and anti-social driving for some time, with plans announced for traffic calming measures announced last year.
