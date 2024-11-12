Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The development could bring more than 1500 new high skilled jobs to Whittlesey.

A former brickworks near Peterborough could be redeveloped into a science and technology park under new plans for the site.

An outline planning application has been submitted to Fenland District Council to build the science park on the former Saxon and Victory Works, in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey.

A new country park is also proposed to be created alongside the offices and laboratories, which would be open to members of the public to come and use.

How the park is proposed to look once finished.

The application has been put forward by the owner of the land, Saxon Works Ltd, however the planning documents said if the development is approved then the work to build the new science park would be undertaken by Peterborough Science and Technology Park Limited.

The plans said: “The application seeks permission for the redevelopment of the site to provide a new campus for science and technology-based businesses along with amenity buildings open to the local community, renewable energy infrastructure to provide heat and power, a publicly accessible country park, new highways access and other associated infrastructure.

“The sites were formerly used for the extraction of clay for the manufacture of bricks which were manufactured on site.

Waterfront concept image for the proposed science park off Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire. Image taken from planning documents. Credit: Bond Bryan / Saxon Works Limited

“All of the former buildings associated with the brickworks including the kilns and chimneys have previously been demolished and the site has been left level with a covering of either concrete or crushed bricks.”

The science park is proposed to be net zero, with renewable energy infrastructure – such as solar panels – planned within the development to generate power for the offices and laboratories.

The plans said the development would offer purpose built space for small and medium sized scientific companies, particularly for those involved in research and development.

The existing lake would be kept under the redevelopment plans and made a “central feature” within the science park, with some of the offices and laboratories built around it.

Site of the old brickworks, off Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire. Image taken from Google maps. Credit: Google.

A cafe and gym are also proposed to be included within the science park and would be built on floating structures on the lake.

The application suggested the new science park could create opportunities for further investment in the area, leading to economic growth.

The plans said: “The proposed development would make a significant contribution towards addressing the identified demand for offices, laboratories and high-grade manufacturing space within the Fenland and wider district.

“There is a significant unmet demand within the region for net zero buildings providing bespoke environments for science and technology-based businesses.

Suggested layout of offices and laboratories at the proposed science park in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire. Image taken from planning documents. Credit: Bond Bryan / Saxon Works Limited

“The site is located within extremely close proximity to the existing clusters in Cambridge and Huntingdon and this development would make a very significant contribution to growth in Fenland, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and nationally.”

If the outline application is approved by the district council, further more detailed plans for the development will still need to be submitted and approved by the authority before the science park could be built.

The planning application can be viewed on Fenland District Council’s planning portal using reference F/YR24/0903/O.