Plans for a major new science and technology park in Whittlesey have moved closer after a decision from Fenland District Council.

The council decided that a screening opinion- a full environmental impact assessment (EIA)- does not need to be carried out ahead ahead of works to transform the 50-acre site at the site of former Victory and Saxon brickworks off Peterborough Road.

The decision notice stated: “Whilst the development will likely lead to impacts in respect of pollution, landscape, habitat regulations, biodiversity, archaeology, transport, the nature and scale of these impacts are not considered to be significant for EIA purposes.”

How the park is proposed to look once finished.

The site lies adjacent to the Kings Dyke road improvements on the A605. A further 80 acres would be dedicated to biodiversity enhancement and park land along with the retention of 22 acres of the existing recycling facility.

The development would deliver in excess of 40,000 square metres of floor area of new buildings providing offices, labs and small scale advanced manufacturing facilities.

The plans could bring more than 1500 new high skilled jobs and will also include new walkways and cycle routes, a hydrogen/electric shuttle bus to and from Peterborough and Whittlesey railway stations and a floating building housing a cafe, gym and meeting rooms.

The application states that the site’s owners are planning to create “a site for the development of large and small knowledge based companies to grow including an innovation centre to support science based start ups and early stage grow on companies with opportunities for businesses to co-locate with educational facilities for undertaking R&D, prototyping and test beds”.

The developers are keen to work in partnership with the university, accessing talent and upskilling at different levels via degrees, degree apprenticeships and short courses. The intention is to liaise closely with ARU Peterborough and the Combined Authority’s inward investment team to attract high tech businesses.