Peterborough's Regional Pool closed for a fifth day

There is ‘no hot water available in the building’

By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Peterborough’s Regional Pool is closed for a fifth day.

There is still no indication as to when the city centre swimming pool will reopen but a spokesperson for Peterborough Ltd, the council-owned company that manages the pool, said that an update on this is expected tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a note on the pool’s website says it will “provide a further update on Monday”.

The note continues that the pool “remains closed as there is no hot water available in the building”.

Adding: “Contractors are looking at ways to restore hot water.”

Peterborough Regional Pool closed due to 'water supply issues'

The pool closed on 2 March, saying that “operational issues affecting the water supply” are behind the closure.

It has remained closed since, including over the weekend.

The Regional Pool has reported having boiler issues in recent weeks, although it is unclear if this is related.

The day before the facility’s closure, a Peterborough Ltd spokesperson said that the issues had been resolved.

Peterborough City Council and its Peterborough Ltd have been contacted for more information.

