There are “no plans” to reduce the temperature of Peterborough’s Regional Pool, a spokesperson has said.

The pool has had boiler issues in recent weeks, but these are now resolved according to Peterborough Ltd – the council-owned company that manages the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will now maintain a temperature between 28-29°C, they added, while the teaching pool is warmer still.

There are "no plans" to reduce the temperature at the Regional Pool, a spokesperson has said

This puts the temperature of the pool in line with competitive swimming pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public swimming pools elsewhere in the country have warned they may have to reduce their temperatures due to rising energy costs.

The BBC reported that a community sports pool in Staffordshire is considering the dip.

But the Regional Pool’s temperature will remain the same, Peterborough Ltd says, despite online speculation it could decrease.

The pool has had a difficult start to the year, having reported a “reduction in sales as a direct consequence of the lack of nearby parking” to Peterborough City Council (PCC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original Regional Pool car park on Bishop’s Road is no longer in use after it was passed over to ARU Peterborough for the creation of a teaching block and a living lab.

Pool users are being offered three-hour permits for other nearby car parks including the Bishop’s Road car park and Car Haven but these are “often full to capacity”, a PCC report says.