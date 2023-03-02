News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Peterborough Regional Pool closed due to 'water supply issues'

No estimate as to when pool will re-open

By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:07pm
The Regional pool is shut
The Regional pool is shut
The Regional pool is shut

Peterborough’s Regional Pool has been closed due to ‘water supply issues.’

A statement from Vivacity, who run the pool, said: “Due to operational issues affecting the water supply, the Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre is temporarily closed. We will issue an update as soon as we can.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is currently no news on when the pool will re-open, but workers have been on site trying to fix the issues.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Vivacity for more information.

Most Popular
Read More
Peterborough Regional Pool users 'cancelling memberships' over loss of car park,...
PeterboroughPeterborough Telegraph