Peterborough Regional Pool closed due to 'water supply issues'
No estimate as to when pool will re-open
By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:07pm
Peterborough’s Regional Pool has been closed due to ‘water supply issues.’
A statement from Vivacity, who run the pool, said: “Due to operational issues affecting the water supply, the Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre is temporarily closed. We will issue an update as soon as we can.”
There is currently no news on when the pool will re-open, but workers have been on site trying to fix the issues.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Vivacity for more information.