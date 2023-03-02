The Regional pool is shut

Peterborough’s Regional Pool has been closed due to ‘water supply issues.’

A statement from Vivacity, who run the pool, said: “Due to operational issues affecting the water supply, the Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre is temporarily closed. We will issue an update as soon as we can.”

There is currently no news on when the pool will re-open, but workers have been on site trying to fix the issues.