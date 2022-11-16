Residents have had their first chance to view Peterborough’s Christmas tree in all its glory in Cathedral Square on Wednesday morning (November 16).

The giant Norwegian Spruce was personally selected by Deputy Leader of the city council Steven Allen from a forest in Solihull.

This was after last year’s tree was widely criticised for its appearance and the council attempted to get compensation as “the tree was not of the quality that we would expect.”

Peterborough's new Christmas tree.

The tree will now be decorated in the coming days ahead of Friday's big switch-on, which starts at 5pm.

Peterborough gymnastics hero Jake Jarman will be doing the honours.

Cllr Allen said: “The tree is going to shine over Cathedral Square for Christmas 2022. Come and join us, the ice rink is going up after the light switch-on this Friday and then we will have lost of Christmas stalls and festivities. Peterborough is going to be buzzing this Christmas!”