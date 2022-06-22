Peterborough city centre’s multi-million pound fountains have finally been switched on following an ‘unforeseen issue’.

The fountains, which were the focal point of a £12 million enhancement of the centre more than a decade ago, will now be switched on for a futher four months.

It comes as temperatures across Peterborough have soared this week to 27 degrees - although the city is bracing itself for a thundery yellow warning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Repair work has already had to be carried out to the fountain’s machinery, which has been switched off across the winter months.

They will be turned on for the summer months until October, when they will be shut down for the winter.

The council has not explained what the ‘unforeseen issue’ was with the fountains.The first time Peterborough’s fountains were switched on was June 2, 2010 and even then there were some technical issues that were quickly resolved.

The city centre refurbishment that brought in the fountains was funded by a grant from the East of England Development Agency although most of the money was actually spent on buying, and then demolishing, the former Norwich Union building in Church Street.