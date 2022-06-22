A yellow thunder storm warning has been issued for Peterborough for tomorrow (Thursday).

The Met Office has issued the warning for much of the south of England and parts of Wales. The warning is in place from 10am until midnight.

The warning says: “Thunderstorms and torrential downpours may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

The storm warning is in place tomorrow

"What to expect:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

The Met Office forecast for Peterborough itself tomorrow suggests the morning will see sunshine and blue skies, although it will turn cloudier in the afternoon.

The forecast also says there is a chance of rain between 3pm and 5pm.

Temperatures are also set to be at their peak during the afternoon – with a chance the mercury could hit 25C between 1pm and 2pm.