Peterborough elections: Live blog as Paul Bristow wins Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayoral Election

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd May 2025, 09:31 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:50 BST
Paul Bristow celebrates his victory.Paul Bristow celebrates his victory.
Paul Bristow celebrates his victory.
Former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has won the election to become the next Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Mr Bristow has beaten Reform candidate Ryan Coogan into second place and will return to top table politics in the city after losing his parliamentary seat to Labour’s Andrew Pakes in the 2024 General Election.

The PT has been live blogging the election coverage throughout the day, including the Peterborough City Council by-election in Barnack, which was won by independent candidate Kevin Tighe.

Follow the PT live blog below for all of the latest updates.

Peterborough local elections plus Mayoral vote count LIVE

Key Events

  • Only one by-election being held in Peterborough
  • Indepdent candidate Kevin Tighe has been elected in Barnack
  • Turnout in Peterborough for the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough was just 26%
  • The Mayoral candidates are Paul Bristow (Con), Anna Smith (Lab), Lorna Dupre (Lib D), Bob Ensch (Green), Ryan Coogan (Ref)
14:35 BSTUpdated 15:12 BST

Overall result

Paul Bristow (Con) 60,243

Ryan Coogan (Ref) 49,647

Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 41,611

Bob Ensch (Green) 18,255

Anna Smith (Lab) 42,671

Turnout: 33.10%

14:33 BST

It is official, Paul Bristow is the new Mayor of Cambridgeshire of Peterborough

14:33 BST

Cambridge result

Paul Bristow (Con) 5042

Ryan Coogan (Ref) 3122

Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 6340

Bob Ensch (Green) 5332

Anna Smith (Lab) 13382

12:59 BST

There is a delay in the Cambridge city votes being announced.

It’s not clear at this stage how long it will be.

12:32 BSTUpdated 12:32 BST

There is still the Cambridge city results to go but it is looking very likely Paul Bristow will become the new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

12:31 BST

South Cambs results

Paul Bristow (Con) 11,600

Ryan Coogan (Ref) 8,758

Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 13,817

Bob Ensch (Green) 4,477

Anna Smith (Lab) 9,927

12:28 BST

Huntingdonshire results

Paul Bristow (Con) 13,797

Ryan Coogan (Ref) 13. 376

Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 9,024

Bob Ensch (Green) 3,207

Anna Smith (Lab) 6,694

12:26 BST

Peterborough's results declared

11:50 BST

Peterborough results

Paul Bristow (Con) 15769

Ryan Coogan (Ref) 9221

Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 2907

Bob Ensch (Green) 2649

Anna Smith (Lab)7629

11:48 BST

Fenland results

Paul Bristow (Con) 8302

Ryan Coogan (Ref) 9246

Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 2050

Bob Ensch (Green) 1063

Anna Smith (Lab) 2176

11:41 BST

These results will be added to the results from the other council areas.

Cambridge city, Fenland, Huntingdonshire, Peterborough and South Cambs

11:37 BSTUpdated 11:43 BST

East Cambs results

Paul Bristow (Con) 5733

Ryan Coogan (Ref) 5924

Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 7473

Bob Ensch (Green) 1528

Anna Smith (Lab) 2863

Total district votes: 19,130

11:28 BST

We could be nearing an announcement

11:07 BST

Peterborough's Local Democracy reporter is on the ground in Soham catching up with candidates

11:06 BST

11:04 BST

Counting in Peterborough.Counting in Peterborough.
Counting in Peterborough. | PCC
11:01 BSTUpdated 11:03 BST

Read all about the election results in Barnack

