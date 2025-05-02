Peterborough elections: Live blog as Paul Bristow wins Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayoral Election
Mr Bristow has beaten Reform candidate Ryan Coogan into second place and will return to top table politics in the city after losing his parliamentary seat to Labour’s Andrew Pakes in the 2024 General Election.
The PT has been live blogging the election coverage throughout the day, including the Peterborough City Council by-election in Barnack, which was won by independent candidate Kevin Tighe.
Follow the PT live blog below for all of the latest updates.
Peterborough local elections plus Mayoral vote count LIVE
Key Events
- Only one by-election being held in Peterborough
- Indepdent candidate Kevin Tighe has been elected in Barnack
- Turnout in Peterborough for the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough was just 26%
- The Mayoral candidates are Paul Bristow (Con), Anna Smith (Lab), Lorna Dupre (Lib D), Bob Ensch (Green), Ryan Coogan (Ref)
Overall result
Paul Bristow (Con) 60,243
Ryan Coogan (Ref) 49,647
Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 41,611
Bob Ensch (Green) 18,255
Anna Smith (Lab) 42,671
Turnout: 33.10%
It is official, Paul Bristow is the new Mayor of Cambridgeshire of Peterborough
Cambridge result
Paul Bristow (Con) 5042
Ryan Coogan (Ref) 3122
Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 6340
Bob Ensch (Green) 5332
Anna Smith (Lab) 13382
There is a delay in the Cambridge city votes being announced.
It’s not clear at this stage how long it will be.
There is still the Cambridge city results to go but it is looking very likely Paul Bristow will become the new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
South Cambs results
Paul Bristow (Con) 11,600
Ryan Coogan (Ref) 8,758
Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 13,817
Bob Ensch (Green) 4,477
Anna Smith (Lab) 9,927
Huntingdonshire results
Paul Bristow (Con) 13,797
Ryan Coogan (Ref) 13. 376
Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 9,024
Bob Ensch (Green) 3,207
Anna Smith (Lab) 6,694
Peterborough's results declared
Peterborough results
Paul Bristow (Con) 15769
Ryan Coogan (Ref) 9221
Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 2907
Bob Ensch (Green) 2649
Anna Smith (Lab)7629
Fenland results
Paul Bristow (Con) 8302
Ryan Coogan (Ref) 9246
Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 2050
Bob Ensch (Green) 1063
Anna Smith (Lab) 2176
These results will be added to the results from the other council areas.
Cambridge city, Fenland, Huntingdonshire, Peterborough and South Cambs
East Cambs results
Paul Bristow (Con) 5733
Ryan Coogan (Ref) 5924
Lorna Dupre (Lib Dem) 7473
Bob Ensch (Green) 1528
Anna Smith (Lab) 2863
Total district votes: 19,130