Peterborough elections: Live blog as Paul Bristow wins Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayoral Election

Paul Bristow celebrates his victory.

Former Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has won the election to become the next Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Mr Bristow has beaten Reform candidate Ryan Coogan into second place and will return to top table politics in the city after losing his parliamentary seat to Labour’s Andrew Pakes in the 2024 General Election.

The PT has been live blogging the election coverage throughout the day, including the Peterborough City Council by-election in Barnack, which was won by independent candidate Kevin Tighe.