Peterborough drink driver who mounted kerb has alcohol licence revoked

Maris Maculevics was banned from driving for 17 months after being found guilty at court earlier this year

A drink driver who mounted a kerb in Peterborough has had his alcohol licence revoked after failing to inform the correct authorities of his conviction.

Maris Maculevics, 48, mounted the pavement to park on the corner of Rock Road and Lincoln Road, in Millfield, before heading into a shop on the afternoon of September 23.

He failed a roadside breath test and was charged with drink driving after registering 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in custody, almost double the legal limit of 35.

Maculevics, of Dogsthorpe Road, denied the offence but was found guilty at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on January 23 and handed a 17-month driving disqualification and a £623 fine.

Peterborough City Council’s licensing committee met on March 21 to consider a review of Maculevics’ Alcohol Personal Licence. The licence allows an individual to sell or supply alcohol at a premises that holds a premises license.

Speaking at the meeting, PC Paul Hawkins of Cambridgeshire Constabulary who called for the review of Maculevics’ personal licence, said: “We have to take into consideration his actions were under the presence of alcohol.

“This person is in charge of the sale of alcohol. He has shown that he is not capable of controlling himself, let alone others.”

The meeting heard how Maculevics was also the designated premises supervisor at International Food Centre in Peterborough, which had its licence revoked in January after 680,000 illegal cigarettes and a large amount of Viagra tablets were seized.

Maculevics arrived 15 minutes late to the licensing hearing on March 21 and was therefore unable to represent himself.

A report presented to the committee revealed that Maculevics did not notify the licensing authority of his conviction.

Councillor Steve Allen, who chaired the licensing committee, confirmed that Maculevics’ personal licence would be revoked.

He said: “We take a very serious view of the conviction, the offence recently committed and undisclosed, and say that it is incompatible with holding a personal licence under the Licensing Act 2003.”