Plans to switch off Peterborough's Cathedral Square fountains, review school crossing patrols and increase council tax have been approved.

Peterborough councillors unanimously voted in favour of budget proposals for the coming financial year at a meeting last night (Wednesday, 21st February).

Other plans include doubling the number of city centre enforcement officers and selling off community buildings to save cash.

Cllrs Mohammed Farooq and John Howard after Peterborough budget vote

Council leader said switching off the fountains presents the opportunity to revitalise the city centre in a different way and that funding is available to mitigate the impact of any lollipop lady services cut after a review.

Leader Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) also vowed that no community group would be left "homeless" as the council continues to comb through its assets to identify which should be retained, which repurposed and which released.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after the meeting, he said he's "delighted" the budget passed, with all councillors voting in favour.

Councillors gather in Peterborough for budget vote

"I'm immensely proud of my cabinet and particularly John Howard; not only for how we delivered this budget, but for how he brought everbody on the journey.

"This was a journey where there was a large amount of animosity between us and the Conservatives, but they came along on the journey and it's a tribute to the cabinet, John and every member frankly who's contributed towards this budget."

Deputy leader Cllr John Howard (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) presented thed budget as cabinet member for finance.

He told the LDRS that the budget vote was "probably the biggest test of us as a new administration" and it was a "real relief" it passed.

When Peterborough First considered undertaking a vote of no confidence in the previous Conservative administration last year, having enough support to pass the budget was one of the main factors the group had to consider.

As well as winning the support of Labour and the Liberal Democrats - who have never voted in favour of a budget in Peterborough before - the budget was also approved by the Conservatives.

Former council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) said it would be "stupid and churlish" not to support it, not least because his party was working on it until Peterborough First took over the council in November.

He also said people in the city are "furious" Peterborough First took over after many of them resigned from the Conservative group and formed the new administration, calling them "ballot box dodgers" and "pound shop politicians".

While it might be naive, then, to suggest all parties are now working together harmoniously, it was certainly rare to have everyone united on a budget vote.

Mayor Cllr Nick Sandford (Liberal Democrats, Paston and Walton) said he couldn't remember ever seeing that happen before, having been a council since the mid-1990s.

Councils across the country are bound by law to pass a balanced budget every year before the start of the new financial year, starting in April.

But Peterborough City Council faces growing budget gaps in future years and must also work to reduce its debt, which currently exceeds £400m.

A balanced budget also doesn't stop the possibility of in-year overspends, but contains an overview of the new initiatives, tax and fees rises and cuts likely to be made in the coming year.