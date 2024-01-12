Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough’s fountains could be switched off for good as councillors battle to balance the city council’s budget.

City councillors are being asked to consider keeping the Cathedral Square fountains turned off permanently and look at new ways to make the best of the city centre.

The move is part of a raft of proposals to balance the 2024/25 budget.

The fountains in Cathedral Square, Peterborough could be switched off for ever as part of cost cutting moves by city councillors.

And it comes after the local authority commissioned two independent surveys last summer to assess the condition and future viability of the fountains.

This followed a decision to keep the fountains off last year after it was estimated it would cost in the region of £35,000 to get them working because of the need for maintenance and repairs.

A public poll on social media revealed that a majority of people wanted the fountains turned off given the investment needed and councillors subsequently decided to keep them switched off.

Both surveys found that the fountains - which are now 14-years-old - would require significant investment to update the current plant room and for other necessary works.

This graph shows the cost of Peterborough's city centre fountains over the last nine years

Both also advised that a specialist company should be commissioned to carry out ongoing essential maintenance if the fountains were to remain in operation, which would come at an additional cost.

This means that the ongoing cost to run the fountains would far exceed the £20,000 allocated each year, plus there would need to be significant investment to update the system and equipment to ensure the fountains worked reliably,

Councillor John Howard, deputy leader and Cabinet Member for Corporate Governance and Finance, said: "We have enjoyed the fountains over many years and understand residents may be saddened by the decision, but with the significant costs of the fountains we see this as an opportunity to look at a new vision for Cathedral Square that benefits residents and visitors.

“The council faces some very tough decisions in the next few months to ensure we can balance our books, and continue to deliver excellent services and value for money for the people of Peterborough, businesses and those that visit our city.