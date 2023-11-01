Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) administration has changed after a vote of no confidence in its leader.

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (Conservatives, West) has been replaced by Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted).

The latter’s party, Peterborough First, brought about the motion to remove Cllr Fitzgerald, saying that the then opposition parties no longer have “trust and confidence” in him and his ability to lead the council.

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald at tonight's full council meeting (01/11)

It was supported by all members of Peterborough First, Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens with the exception of Cllr Stephen Lane (Peterborough First, Werrington), who said he feared “no good can come from this”.

Another exception was Cllr Nick Sandford (Liberal Democrats, Paston and Walton), the current mayor of Peterborough, abstained from the vote as he said he wished to remain impartial.

The Conservatives voted against the motion and brought about an amendment to a separate motion to instate Cllr Farooq as leader to reinstate Cllr Fitzgerald – although this failed.

Cllr Mohammed Farooq at tonight's council meeting (01/11)

Cllr Farooq said he’s “humbled and honoured” to have been chosen as leader and announced his new cabinet which included Cllr John Howard (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) as his deputy leader.

He was proposed by current Peterborough First leader Cllr Chris Harper (Peterborough First, Stanground South).

Cllr Fitzgerald, meanwhile, told Cllr Farooq he has “no legitimacy to be in this council” in the eyes of the public and repeated his criticisms of the former Conservative councillors who left his party earlier this year to join Peterborough First.

Going forward, the Conservatives will remain the largest party on PCC but will be in opposition, with Cllr Fitzgerald still at the helm.

Peterborough First makes up the entirety of its new decision-making cabinet, which will be supported by Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens.