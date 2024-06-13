Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission for The Butcher’s Arms micropub was granted in March.

Peterborough’s newest micropub has been granted a permanent licence.

The Butcher’s Arms on 68 Canterbury Road has been opened its doors for 21 days between May and June on a temporary licence but can now open fully.

The Butcher's Arms, Cantebury Road, Werrington.

The licence was confirmed by Peterborough City Council’s Licencing Act 2003 Sub-Committee on Thursday (June 13).

The venture is a joint one between Holli Posnett and Andy Simmonds, who ran The Ploughman in Werrington for many years before being forced to close the premises in January.

Speaking at the meeting, Mrs Posnett said: “We want to provide our local community with an alternative venue to come and socialise as well as continuing to support our local community groups by giving them a safe meeting place.

"We also want to keep supporting our charities locally and nationally. At the beginning of the month, we held a charity event at The Butchers Arms- a coffee and cake morning- where we had a great turnout and raised over £800 for Dementia UK in just one morning.”

Speaking in support of the application, Tracey Hollis said: “The Butchers Arms would be an asset to the community.

"Holly, Andy and the customers of the previous premises were inclusive of any age and always made their customers feel welcome.

"Holli is a very much valued member of the Werrington community. We should be proud in embracing her and The Butchers Arms into the village. They will be a great asset in raising further funds for the local area and will embrace and listen to the needs of the local community.

"The Butchers Arms needs to be given a chance to prove its worth and there are already a large number of locals already using the venue.”

In total, 132 representations in support of the licencing application were received and just six against.

Objector Ian Nell spoke at the meeting and raised concerns regarding privacy concerns in relation to drinkers outside of the property- which is not permitted by planning conditions, the storage of barrels outside which he described as akin to "Steptoe’s yard” and a lack of signs advising of the presence of CCTV cameras.

After consideration, the committee decided to grant the premises a license.

As per the application, the micropub now has a licence to open and sell alcohol between 12pm – 10:30pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm – 11pm Fridays, 10am – 11pm Saturdays and 10am – 10:30pm on Sundays as well as from 12pm – 0:30am on New Year’s Eve.