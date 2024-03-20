The Butcher's Arms micropub in Werrington wins planning approval despite noise concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new micropub in Werrington have been approved by Peterborough City Council (PCC).

The Butcher’s Arms will open at 68 Canterbury Road, catering to up to 30 to 40 visitors at a time.

Applicant Holli Posnett said she’s “really excited” to get started and has been “overwhelmed” by the support for the venture.

Her partner Andy Simmons, who ran The Ploughman in Werrington before it shut down in January, said he’s “completely thrilled”.

Mr Simmons, who will work behind the bar at the micropub, said the couple is hoping to open in time for the early May bank holiday and has named the pub as a nod to the building’s history.

PCC’s planning committee voted to allow a change of use of the existing building to allow it to operate as a micropub.

But it heard concerns over noise and parking from local residents and Cllr Sandra Bond (Liberal Democrats, Gunthorpe), who had requested the application be looked over by the committee.

She received “hate mail” for this, she told the committee, with people on social media “ripping me and my family apart” over the suggestion her decision was related to the fact her son lives opposite the micropub’s planned location.

He didn’t want her to call the application into the committee, she said; rather, local residents contacted her for help because Werrington’s own councillors chose to remain neutral as they’re friends of the applicant.

The application received 47 public objections – compared to 44 letters of support – with possible noise levels, antisocial behaviour and parking among the most frequently-cited concerns.

One committee member, Cllr Ishfaq Hussain (Conservatives, Dogsthorpe), voted against granting the application, saying he’s “not been convinced” the road is the right place for the pub as it’s a residential area.

‘Not a Werrington Wetherspoons’

But Mike Lane, who spoke in favour of the application, said it’s “not a Werrington Wetherspoons, selling cut price alcoholic drinks to all and sundry”.

He added that existing micropubs The Frothblowers and The Wonky Donkey have not attracted any noise complaints.

The applicants also say they expect customers to walk or use public transport to reach the pub, meaning extra parking isn’t needed.

Mr Simmons said he’s “very sympathetic” to neighbours’ concerns.

“Moving forward now we’re looking forward to re-establishing links with our local residents, community and councillors and building bridges so we can continue with some of the fantastic community work we did at The Ploughman,” he said.

The next step is completing works on the building before applying for a premises licence, he added.

Planning documents suggest the proposed opening hours will be 12pm - 10:30pm on weekdays, 10am - 10.30pm on Saturdays and 10am - 8pm on Sundays, with no alcohol served before midday.

Several councillors on the planning committee said they’d prefer to grant the micropub permission than leave the premises empty as it could then be occupied by a business which doesn’t require a change of use agreement to operate.

This would mean the council wouldn’t be able to impose conditions on it as they have with the micropub.

These say the applicants must provide “enhanced sound insulation”, must not play live or amplified music and must not allow patrons to sit outside the front of the premises.