Landlord says he is ‘devastated’ to lose community hub which locals have regarded as a ‘safe place’ and home-from-home for decades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Peterborough’s most popular pubs is to permanently close tonight (January 2).

The Ploughman at Werrington Centre will cease trading at midnight when landlord Andy Simmons is due to close the community boozer’s doors for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making the shock announcement earlier today, an emotional Andy said:

Andy Simmonds, landlord of the The Ploughman in Werrington, says the pub's closure is "devastating."

“It’s with a heavy heart that today, the second day into the New Year, that The Ploughman community pub will close its doors after 41 years of service to Werrington.”

Though personally upset, Andy’s immediate concerns were for his loyal regulars:

“I’m devastated for the locals who use this pub,” he said: “It’s another nail in the coffin of Werrington Centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ploughman is known to be one the city’s most authentic ‘locals’.

“It’s a community pub where people come together,” Andy explained: “People care about each other in this pub.”

As well as being a genuine community hub, The Ploughman has won a host of awards over the years. Indeed, the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) crowned it Pub of the Year in 2011 and 2014.

Andy has spent several years trying to secure the pub’s future. At one point, the landlord and leaseholder agreed in principle to buy The Ploughman from its current owners, Melbourne Holdings and Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They agreed to sell me the building,” he recalled, “and then pulled out at the last minute.”

“To this day they’ve never spoken to me or offered me an explanation as to why.”

As a local boy who grew up in the area, Andy has long been an ardent campaigner for improving Werrington Centre, believing the current state of the commercial centre to be “shocking and frankly unsafe.”

Much of Werrington Centre is owned by Tesco and Melbourne Holdings.

“The people of Werrington deserve better,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got exposed wires hanging from canopies, unsafe sections of brick jutting out on walls … and several potholes that have not been attended to for years.”

Andy believes his campaigning may have had a part to play in The Ploughman’s fortunes.

“I can’t help but feel I’ve been forced out of this pub because of my views,” he said, “and my campaigning against some of the things that won’t benefit the people of Werrington.”

The landlord admitted that the writing has been on the wall for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I probably should have closed the pub before Christmas,” he admitted.

“But I wanted to keep it open so that locals would have somewhere to come and celebrate.”

Andy and his partner have been recognised with Civic Awards their charity fundraising. Indeed, the dedicated couple have helped raise thousands of pounds for local charities over the past 14 years.

After suffering a heart attack last year at the age of just 45, the campaigning landlord feels he has no option but to finally call time at The Ploughman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tonight is going to be quite an overwhelming night,” he admitted.

While this may be the end of an era, it is not, Andy assured us, the end of his love affair with Werrington, or the local people he cares so passionately about.