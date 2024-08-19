Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaigners are fighting to save Peterborough’s Dementia Resource Centre, one of only two in the UK.

Louise Yates, a carer for her mother, has issued a plea to Peterborough City Council to remember how vital the services of the city’s Dementia Resource Centre (DRC) are.

Louise, who has been a full-time carer for her mother Marion (75) for the past four years, relies greatly on the support of the city’s DRC both for her own wellbeing and that of her mother.

The centre, located on York Road, provides a vital place for people with dementia, as well as their families, to meet up with each other, take part in workshops and share their experiences and make meaningful connections.

Louise Yates (right) and her mother Marion.

Louise is one of the many carers that has been come to rely on the centre and who has become part of the vibrant and supportive community that the centre has fostered.

She has been caring for her mother Marion for over four and a half years. Marion received her diagnosis of Lewy body dementia just two weeks after the loss of her husband and less than a month into the start of lockdown in 2020.

Marion and Louise with friends at the Dementia Resource Centre.

Since then, Louise has given up her job as a Special Educational Needs Coordinator at a local primary school to become a full-time carer

She said: “Mum always wanted to stay in her own home and it’s only because of support from the DRC that I have managed to do that.

“I know I might not always be the best person to care for her forever but she’s living her best life, she’s really happy.

“When you actually live being a carer everyday, it is really lonely though. You feel quite isolated. That is why the centre has been amazing.

Marion.

“Mum got her diagnosis at the start of lockdown so I didn’t hear anything from anyone else until December.

“They were the contact I had after lockdown. They phoned to offer support and once the centre reopened, I was able to go on a carer’s information course and I learnt so much about what to expect and what to look for so I wasn’t so in the dark.

“To have support is so important. Whatever is going on here and if I’m struggling, I know I can always go there and see a friendly face or someone I can ask for help.

"Being able to talk to people really help you not to feel alone. It can be really hard sometimes with everything on top of you.

"I’m lucky my husband has support me but I’ve given up my ability to provide my family an income. I’ve got my son and daughter at university and I worked out, if I couldn’t have given up work, it would have cost mum nearly £500k for all the care.

“We’re all going through the same sort of thing and everyone is at different stages so you can go there and both offer advice about your own experience but also speak to others who have already experienced what you are going through.

“It is a family there. All the friends I had before, I can’t ever see them because I’m with mum from 7 in the morning until 8 at night every day.”

Louise and Marion used to attend the centre everyday but since Marion’s condition has progressed, they now visit two or three times a week to attend the ‘Singing for the Brain’ group, visit the cafe and to catch up with friends; while Louise regularly attends the peer support group for carers.

Louise added: “Mum doesn’t always know who I am, she asks me sometimes ‘what’s your name?’ and the first time that happens, it really hurts your heart.

“I’m used to now and it’s something you have to get used to but there’s people at the centre now, who may not have been through that and you can be there for them and talk to someone that understands.

“Mum has been to the cafe in odd shoes at times and other things but you know that nobody there is going to say anything, everyone is so supportive. We all cry on each others shoulders.

"I am really struggling now and I might not be in a position to still be caring for mum now if it wasn’t for the centre. They’ve helped mum and my wellbeing, I would feel so bad if I had to put her into a home.

“The centre is one of only two in the UK, it should be a flagship; the council should be proud of it.

“If services like this aren’t allowed to continue to the level they are now, then people will just buckle. You can’t have everyone in Peterborough go into a home at once. The NHS and mental health services will all be overwhelmed.

"The centre is a real lifeline. When I go there, my heart feels happy and it’s like you are getting a big hug. There are people there that understand and give you the tools to help yourself, you can’t always do it alone.”