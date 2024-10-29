The St Oswald’s Conference Centre is now taking bookings.

A new conference centre has opened in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral.

St Oswald’s Conference Centre has begun taking bookings for its three rooms.

The centre is located within the precincts to the west of the Cathedral on the south side of the lawns between the Cathedral and the west gate and includes the the Knight’s Chamber), which was previously in use as a Learning Centre for visitors, such as school parties, and exhibitions to enhance the visitor experience.

To the rear of the building are walled gardens, beyond which is The Bishop’s Palace, home of the Bishop and site of the Diocesan Offices.

The top floor of the building has been retained for educational use, and the exhibitions will move into the Cathedral itself to accommodate the new conference centre on the ground and first floors.

Prior to the application there were no staff directly employed at the property but with the new conference centre use, there will be two part time employees: a concierge and a cleaner.

The conference centre offers three rooms: The Knights Chamber- a Grade I listed building and Scheduled Ancient Monument, which is a medieval chamber above the gateway to the Bishop’s Palace; constructed around 1220 to house the knights of Peterborough Abbey.

The Drawing Room- a versatile space framed by two floor to ceiling windows, one overlooking the West Front of the Cathedral and the other looking onto the Bishop’s Palace and garden behind the Visitor Centre.

Palace View Room- a tranquil space giving a serene view of the Bishop’s Palace and garden.

An application to change the use of the building has been submitted to Peterborough City Council and can be viewed on the city’s planning portal using reference 24/01203/FUL.

To find out more about St Oswald’s visit https://stoswaldscc.org/.