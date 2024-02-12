Homeowners face paying double council tax on second properties in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough homeowners will be taxed twice as much on their second property.

The council says it’ll introduce an 100 per cent council tax premium on second homes, coming into force in April 2025.

There is currently no premium on second homes in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Council (PCC) also says it’ll up its charges on empty homes.

Currently, homeowners are charged a 50 per cent council tax premium on properties that have sat empty for two years.

From April this year, it’ll charge an 100 per cent premium after one year, rising to 200 per cent after five years and 300 per cent after a decade.

“The council is hopeful that this acts as an incentive to bring homes back into use or generate additional income used to fund the rising demand for council services,” it says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council tax is expected to rise on all properties by 4.99 per cent this year, pushing the total charged by the council on band D homes up from £1,587.08 to £1,666.27.

The council’s budget for the upcoming financial year is set to be approved at its next full council meeting on Wednesday, 21st February.

Cambridgeshire’s police and crime commissioner will increase its precept by 4.8 per cent, while the Cambridgeshire fire service has proposed a 2.99 per cent rise.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) will up its bus tax by 200 per cent (£12 to £36 on a band D property).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCC says that increasing council tax is essential to continue delivering its services.

“We know that residents are also facing their own financial challenges, but we cannot deliver a balanced budget and continue to provide the services that people want and need without doing so,” the council says.

“By not increasing council tax this would also have a detrimental impact in our future years funding position, especially when the band D rate of council tax in Peterborough is already one of the lowest in the country.”