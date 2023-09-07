News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Hike in fees for rubbish collection, parking and burials among those proposed to tackle £5m council budget gap

A scheme that sees disabled adults accessing social care services given payments towards their expenses could also be scrapped to save cash
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 3 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rubbish collection, parking charges and burial fees could all cost Peterborough residents more cash from next year as the city council tries to address its projected £5m budget gap.

Increased charges for services such as bulky waste collections and parking permits have been proposed alongside a host of new charges, such as for pre-planning advice for minor and household works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But – if the higher fees are approved by Peterborough City Council (PCC) councillors – they still won’t be a silver bullet: current estimates suggest the increases would only generate an extra £30k this financial year and £644k in the next.

Bulky waste collection could cost more under proposed increase in council fees and chargesBulky waste collection could cost more under proposed increase in council fees and charges
Bulky waste collection could cost more under proposed increase in council fees and charges
Most Popular
Read More
Budget gap for council in Peterborough predicted to rise to over £10 million in ...

The year after (2025–6), in which PCC’s budget gap is forecast to rise to £10.5m, they’re projected to raise an extra £834,000 – meaning other measures will also be necessary to address the gaps, which the council puts down to factors such as “higher than anticipated” inflation and growth pressures.

Garden waste collection and visitor parking permits could cost more from next year

If approved, the first set of new and higher fees would be implemented in January next year.

These include increasing the charge for additional garden waste collections from £25 to £50, increasing second, third and visitor parking permits from £44 to £64 and increasing daily fees at the Cherry Lodge children’s home from £520 to £613 for non-Peterborough residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also include new charges for parking bay suspensions (£20 daily charge), which might be necessary when a skip or construction vehicle is blocking a space, and for a dispensation from parking restrictions (£15), which might be necessary when a construction vehicle needs to access a pedestrianised road.

Resident parking could also get more expensive

The second set of changes would come into effect on 1 April and include £5 being added to annual garden waste collection, an increase from £44 per year to £50 for resident parking permits and an increase in on and off street parking tariffs.

The proposals also include introducing standard charging hours for on and off street car parking from 7am to 8pm in all PCC car parks, instead of having an evening tariff.

Automatic contribution to social care for adults with disabilities could be scrapped

Other changes relate to adult social care and bereavement services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Currently, when the council calculates how much of a financial contribution it should make towards the cost of a person’s care, it automatically adds £10, £15 or £25 per week, depending on their level of disability, towards basic costs such as cleaning or electricity for a wheelchair.

This could be scrapped, council documents say, as part of a review of current policy, although this would need to undergo public consultation first.

Meanwhile, cremation charges could be increased by two per cent and burial charges by seven per cent, while exclusive rights of burial could be increased from 60 to 75 years alongside an increase in fee.

Hike in fines for fly-tipping, litter and graffiti also planned

The proposals follow a review of the council’s current fees and charges undertaken by external specialists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PCC says that many of the increases bring charges in line with other, similarly-sized councils or with inflation.

It also says that it will also contribute to its budget with increased fixed penalty notices for crimes such as graffiti or fly-tipping.

A review of these will be undertaken by this autumn, it says, which could see the maximum fine for fly-tipping jump from £400 to £1,000 and for litter or graffiti from £150 to £500.

All of the proposals will first be reviewed by PCC’s growth and resources committee next week before it progresses to the council’s cabinet and finally to all councillors in December when a final decision will be made.

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilRubbishPeterborough