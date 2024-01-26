Policing portion of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough council tax bills set to rise in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridgeshire’s police and crime commissioner has proposed increasing the policing element of council tax bills by – almost – the maximum amount in May.

PCC Darryl Preston will request a rise of £12.96 per year for the policing element of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough residents’ bills, just pennies shy of the £13 cut off.

The increase will mean Band D households are charged £285.48 in the next financial year, up from £285.48 last year, a rise that works out at 25p more per week.

Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston

PCC Preston says that the precept will generate £87.5m, essential for ensuring a balanced budget without needing to cut into the force’s cash reserves.

Police plan savings and will review 'workforce mix'

His budget also lays out almost £4m savings in 2024/5, with just under £1m of this coming from its tri-force major crimes unit Bedfordshire Police, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and Hertfordshire Constabulary (BCH).

Police will also try to cultivate a “smaller, better, greener estate”, budget documents say, while efficiencies brought about by advancements in artificial intelligence will “ensure optimisation of processes so that resourcing levels can be fully optimised”.

Beyond next year, a “review of the workforce mix” is planned, budgeted to generate a saving of £1.55m in 2025/26 and £600k in 2026/7, “due to the need to maintain police officer numbers”.