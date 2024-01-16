Cambridgeshire Fire Service asks residents to pay £2.34 more every year as part of council tax hike

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service plans to increase its share of council tax by 2.99% from April 2024.

For a Band D property this is an annual increase of £2.34, meaning the fire service part of the council tax reach £82.26 per year or £1.58 a week.

Chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority Chair Councillor Edna Murphy continued: “We know the cost of living crisis is still impacting many local families and we don’t make decisions lightly to increase our proportion of council tax, however we sadly have little choice if we want to continue to deliver the same service we do now. We have a great track record of being an efficient and effective fire and rescue service and in our government commissioned inspection last year the Service received an Outstanding for its use of resources, something we are incredibly proud of. We will continue to review and scrutinise how the budget is spent and ensure we continue to deliver the best service we can to our communities.”

Deputy Chief Executive Matthew Warren explained: “We have saved and invested where we can year on year to balance value for money with continued investment in our services to ensure they are effective and fit for purpose now and for the future. Three per cent is the maximum we are allowed to increase our share of the council tax by this year. We have some concerns that inflation is still running above this at the moment, but we hope we can still manage to balance the budget.”

The financial challenge for the Authority will come next year when Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service withdraws from the Combined Fire Control collaboration. The control room based in Huntingdon currently takes 999 calls for Cambridgeshire and Suffolk as well as mobilising fire engines and other resources. Last year Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service gave notice that they would be withdrawing from the partnership in January 2025 to set up their own control room. The collaboration currently saves each fire service over half a million pounds a year.