The new licence conditions could be used by new owners of Longthorpe Post Office if the business changes hands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longthorpe Post Office has seen its application to allow the sale of alcohol approved.

Mohammed Arif, who has been running Longthorpe Post Office for the last nine years, applied for the licence, with a view to selling the premises to keep it open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Arif has previously said that he has done all he can for the shop and that it needed somebody new to come in and take it on; which could include extending the opening hours beyond 5:30pm and into weekends, when it is currently closed.

Mohammed Arif outside of Longthorpe Post Office.

He has also said that a lack of footfall was affecting the ability of the joint shop and post office to remain viable.

Mr Arif said: “I was pleased that the application got granted. I’m disappointed it had to get to this point and it’s cost me a lot of money when it didn’t need to.

“The objections were a lot of ifs and buts and hearsay. People that opposed it could easily have come in and had a chat to me rather then spreading rumours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longthorpe Post Office.

“We did have a lot of support though as well though. I had three people with me who were able to make the case convincingly to the council and we had a petition of over 300 people.

“I do really thank them for that and everyone who helped us win the case.

“The main purpose of getting the licence was for potential buyers, who wanted it in place.

"Moving forward it will be about seeing if someone else can offer services I can’t. I close at 5:30pm and I know that means a lot of people come home from work and kids from after school clubs and can’t come to the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be fantastic for the village but unfortunately I’m stuck as I can’t commit to opening any later, especially with the increased staff wages.”

The new licence will allow the premises to sell alcohol as well as extend its opening hours until 10:30pm although this is not something Mr Arif will be implementing while he remains in charge.

The shop is the only one in the village with the nearest alternative located in Netherton, over a mile away.

A small group of local residents had opposed the application, citing concerns about increasing anti-social behaviour levels due to an increase in the availability of alcohol in the area, an increase in litter, and an increase in the number of cars parking at the shop causing issues due to the limited number of parking spaces nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents also objected on the basis that they felt that it was unlikely that it would be local residents purchasing the alcohol so there would be no requirement for an off-licence.

A total of 13 objections were received but there were 22 representations in favour from residents.