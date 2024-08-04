Longthorpe Post Office has recently applied for a licence to sell alcohol, which has divided residents.

Longthorpe Post Office’s Postmaster has said that a change in ownership is required to secure the future of the building.

Mohammed Arif has been running Longthorpe Post Office, on Thorpe Road, for the past nine years but is looking to sell up after “doing all he can” for the shop.

Mr Arif has said that he has been in contact with potential new owners, which he hopes can come in and modernise the shop and increase its opening hours beyond 5:30pm and allow it to open at the weekends; when it is currently closed.

Longthorpe Post Office.

The combined Post Office and shop is the only shop in the village.

Mr Arid said: “I’ve been speaking to a couple of people who are looking at coming in and modernising the sop, opening it up for a few extra hours in the evening and at the weekends and perhaps getting the National Lottery back.

“It will be great for the village. It’s the only shop in the village and people who are less mobile rely on it. If this wasn’t here, it would be a problem for them; trying to get to Netherton to the next closest shop is not as easy as a bus ride.

“Since Covid, footfall has fallen. It’s time for me to pass it onto someone who can put more financial capital into it and modernise it more. I’ve tried what I can do. I’m sure new owners can came in and provide a boost."

As part of making the shop a more attractive prospect to new owners, Mr Arif has submitted a licencing application to allow the shop to sell alcohol, which has produced a negative reaction from some residents.

Mr Arif added: “Some of the locals aren’t happy about it but it’s there for debate. I’d rather people to come in and speak to me about it if they feel strongly about it.

"I’m going to try my best and see what happens. I’ve been serving the community for the last nine years and if the community is not behind me, then I know where I stand.

"I’ve had a good time here, my customers have been lovely but if you haven’t stepped foot in the post office then you shouldn’t have a say in the matter. I’m happy for people to come in and speak to me so I can tell them my perspective on it and what I am trying to do, rather than just sit at home creating negativity.

"I’m just trying to do what it best for the village by keeping the village shop open for those that need it.