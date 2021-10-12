E-petition to save 600-year-old oak in Peterborough triggers council debate

The tree in Ringwood, Bretton. Photo: Richard Simcox.

Peterborough City Council’s petition scheme sets out that any petition that receives more than 500 valid signatures is eligible for a debate at a full council meeting.

Over 560 people have now signed the petition to save the 600-year-old oak tree on Blind Lane, Ringwood in Bretton.

The petition states: “One of the last standing Oak Trees from the original Grimeshaw Woods (14th century).

Protestors gather infront of the tree last month.

“Peterborough City Council want to fell as there is potential damage to nearby properties. Houses should have never been built due to the close location of the tree. The tree has caused no damage to drains or services

“As stated in the Insurance Company (PRI) report. Cost of repair £28,000 - £75,000 if the tree to remain. This tree has an approx. CAVAT value of over £300,000.”

Campaigners have been fighting for months to prevent the council from felling the tree at the request of an insurance company, which claims that the tree roots have caused damage to a nearby property.”

The campaigners, who held a rally last month, have received support from several councillors and the city’s MP Paul Bristow. The position of the council, however, is that although the decision is regrettable, the felling must take place.

Plans to fell the tree are thought to be on hold and are likely to remain that way until at least after the debate is held.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the debate is set to be had to the full council meeting on December 8.

The e-petition can be found at https://democracy.peterborough.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=94&RPID=7357688&HPID=7357688.