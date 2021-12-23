Demolition of Peterborough market could start next month

Peterborough Market

This is after prior approval was granted to clear the site; removing the foundations of the multi-storey car park as well as the former market structure and associated buildings; including the cafes and takeaways.

In its place will be a proposed new 315-apartment block, developed by Peterborough Investment Partnership.

The demolition plan, created by Willmott Dixon, lists a start date of January 31; with the works estimated to take six weeks. The start date is yet to be confirmed though.

The area to be demolished.

The new location of the market is also not confirmed, which means the January timeframe looks unlikely.

Plans have been produced to move the market to Bridge Street with the use of a series of gondolas, as well as currently vacant units being given over to butchers, fishmongers and a foodhall.

The plans have received positive feedback from councillors but have not officially been approved yet.

They will be debated at Peterborough City Council’s planning and environmental protection committee on January 12.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal, using reference 21/01183/PRIOR.