City College Peterborough U-turns on changes to parking provision for students

A U-turn on parking policy at City College Peterborough is good news for students.

The adult education facility has reversed its decision to make the car park at its Brook Street campus staff only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter to learners says that, “as before, a limited number of spaces will be available on a first come, first served basis in our car park which you can access via Crawthorne Road”.

City College Peterborough will continue to provide limited free parking to students after an earlier decision to make their parking staff only

The decision to end free parking provision at the college was made before interim management took over, including acting principal Tanya Meadows.

Her administration said in early August that the decision would be looked at again and that she hoped for a "positive outcome for all”.

Ms Meadows was appointed to the role last month, with The Peterborough Telegraph reporting that the college's usual executive principle is “away from the workplace” while an investigation into “serious allegations” is undertaken. The nature of the allegations remains unclear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City College Peterborough offers learning and qualification to school leavers aged 16 to 19 and to adults aged 19+.

Their wide range of courses includes everything from diplomas in business and childcare to sessions on acrylic painting and cooking Indian cuisine.

The college was most recently visited by Ofsted between 6th and 9th June this year, with regulators rating it ‘Good’ overall.

“Learners value studying in a harmonious environment,” Ofsted's report says. “They enjoy learning with peers from a wide range of different backgrounds and cultures.”