Executive principal at City College Peterborough 'away from the workplace' after council receive 'serious allegations'

Independent investigation launched following ‘serious allegations’ about the college
By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:24 BST

The executive principal at City College Peterborough will be ‘away from the workplace’ until further notice after the city council received ‘serious allegations’ around the college.

The principal, Pat Carrington and two other senior managers will not be attending the college while an investigation is carried out.

No further details about the nature of the allegations have been released.

City College Peterborough
The college, which is located in Brook Street in the city centre, remains open as normal.

In a letter to workers at the college from Adrian Chapman, Peterborough City Council’s Executive Director of People, Place and Economy, which has been seen by the Peterborough Telegraph, staff have been told not to contact either Mrs Carrington or the other two managers while the investigation takes place.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands a staff meeting at the college will take place next week.

They have been told an update on interim management arrangements will be made ‘in due course.’

A city council spokesperson said: "As a result of the council receiving some serious allegations in relation to City College Peterborough, Executive Principle Pat Carrington and two further senior managers at the college will be away from the workplace until further notice.

"An independent investigation will now commence and as a result we are unable to comment further."

Mrs Carrington has been at City College Peterborough since 2006, initially joining as vice principal. She became principal and head of service in 2011 before becoming executive principal in 2017.

